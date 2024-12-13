Create a 60-second motivational "startup story video maker" explaining the early challenges and ultimate triumph of a tech startup, designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and potential investors. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing dynamic B-roll footage and animated infographics, complemented by an inspiring, professional voiceover. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature would be perfect for generating the core narrative and syncing it with the visuals, enabling powerful storytelling.

Generate Video