Generate a compelling 45-second video designed for angel investors and pre-seed VCs, showcasing a disruptive tech startup. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing impactful on-screen text and graphics, paired with an enthusiastic, clear voiceover. This video should effectively convey the startup's vision and traction, easily created using Text-to-video from script for a strong startup fundraising video generator.

Example Prompt 1
Craft an engaging 60-second narrative video aimed at potential early adopters and industry partners for an innovative B2B SaaS product. The video should employ a dynamic and storytelling-focused visual style, featuring an approachable AI avatar to explain complex features in a warm, conversational tone, providing a compelling product demo.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a crisp 30-second fundraising video specifically targeting founders seeking seed funding, illustrating how effortlessly they can generate professional pitches. The visual and audio style should be modern and upbeat, combining animated graphics with an energetic background track and a high-quality voiceover, highlighting the efficiency of Voiceover generation for any startup pitch video generator.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a sleek 15-second highlight reel for busy investors and internal stakeholders, emphasizing the professional appearance and key takeaways of an investor pitch video. The visual style must be branded and fast-paced, featuring key metrics and concise value propositions, complemented by clear and accurate Subtitles/captions for maximum comprehension even without sound, supporting effective custom branding.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Startup Fundraising Video Generator Works

Generate compelling investor pitch videos quickly and efficiently with our AI-powered platform. Transform your script into a professional fundraising video designed to attract investors.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by pasting or typing your investor pitch script directly into the generator. Our advanced text-to-video capability will form the basis of your engaging fundraising video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of templates & scenes to establish the perfect backdrop for your message. Elevate your startup pitch video with professional and visually appealing layouts.
3
Step 3
Refine with AI Avatars
Integrate AI avatars to serve as dynamic presenters for your investor pitch videos. Our realistic avatars provide an engaging and professional touch, making your presentation memorable.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Pitch
Download your completed startup fundraising video in crystal-clear 4K resolution, ready to deliver a compelling investor presentation. Share your polished creation with impact.

Rapidly Generate Fundraising Marketing Content

Quickly create various video content, from short social media clips to detailed product demos, to enhance your fundraising marketing efforts and reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling investor presentations?

HeyGen empowers you to craft "compelling investor presentations" by transforming your script into dynamic "fundraising videos" with realistic "AI avatars" and advanced "text-to-video capability". Leverage our diverse "templates & scenes" to weave a powerful "storytelling" narrative that captivates potential investors.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI startup pitch video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an efficient "AI Startup Pitch Video Generator" by dramatically reducing production time. With intuitive "text-to-video capability" and seamless "voiceover generation", you can swiftly produce high-quality "startup pitch videos" without complex equipment, helping you "save time and money".

Can HeyGen customize the visual elements of a startup pitch video?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization for your "startup pitch video". Utilize "custom branding" features to incorporate your logo and colors, choose from a rich library of "templates & scenes", and enhance your visuals with "AI-powered visuals" and "AI avatars" to truly reflect your brand identity.

Does HeyGen support high-quality exports for investor pitch videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your "investor pitch videos" are of the highest quality by supporting "4K resolution exports". Additionally, you can utilize "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and automatically generate "subtitles/captions" to deliver a polished and professional "fundraising video" to your audience.

