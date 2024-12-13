For HR and L&D professionals creating employee onboarding videos, a dynamic 1-minute welcome video is essential to introduce new hires to company culture and initial steps. This video, crafted with an AI-powered video maker, should feature a warm, professional AI avatar speaking directly to the viewer with a clear AI voiceover, presenting essential information in a visually appealing and easy-to-understand format. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to streamline the creation of this engaging message, making it a compelling first impression for every new team member.

Generate Video