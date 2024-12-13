Create a concise 1-minute tutorial for aspiring digital marketers, demonstrating how to efficiently transform landscape footage into the perfect 1:1 aspect ratio using HeyGen's square video maker. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing screen recordings and clean UI overlays, accompanied by a clear, encouraging voiceover and subtle, inspiring background music. Showcase the power of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports and highlight how Text-to-video from script can quickly add informational overlays.

Generate Video