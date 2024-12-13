Create Lasting Memories with Our Remembrance Video Maker

Easily craft a personalized memorial with customizable templates and AI avatars.

589/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second memorial video, HeyGen's AI avatars bring a unique touch to your tribute montage. Designed for individuals looking to create a creative and engaging remembrance video, this feature allows you to incorporate lifelike avatars that can narrate stories or messages. The visual style is modern and dynamic, with smooth animations and vibrant colors that celebrate the life and legacy of your loved one. Perfect for sharing on social media or during a virtual memorial, this video will leave a lasting impression on all who view it.
Prompt 2
Capture the essence of a cherished life with a 30-second in memory video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. This video is tailored for those who want to express their sentiments creatively, using personalized text and images to craft a touching narrative. The visual style is elegant and serene, with a focus on simplicity and grace. Accompanied by a soft piano melody, this video is ideal for private viewings or as a digital keepsake for family and friends.
Prompt 3
For a comprehensive 60-second tribute montage, HeyGen's media library/stock support offers a vast selection of images and clips to enhance your video. This option is perfect for those who may not have a large collection of personal photos but still wish to create a meaningful memorial video. The visual style is classic and timeless, with a seamless blend of stock and personal media. The addition of subtitles or captions ensures that every word and sentiment is clearly conveyed, making it suitable for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Remembrance Video Maker

Create a heartfelt tribute video with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Choose a Customizable Template
Start by selecting from a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for tribute videos. These templates provide a beautiful foundation for your memorial video, allowing you to focus on personalizing the content.
2
Step 2
Add Personal Touches with Media
Upload cherished photos and videos from your media library to create a personalized memorial. Our video editor makes it easy to arrange your media into a touching tribute montage.
3
Step 3
Incorporate Music and Voiceovers
Enhance your in memory video by adding music that resonates with your loved one's spirit. You can also use our voiceover generation feature to include heartfelt messages or narrations.
4
Step 4
Collaborate and Finalize Your Video
Invite family members to collaborate on the project, ensuring the tribute video reflects shared memories. Once satisfied, export your video in the desired aspect ratio for sharing with friends and family.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers users to create heartfelt remembrance videos with ease, utilizing AI to craft personalized memorials that honor loved ones. By leveraging customizable templates and collaborative features, HeyGen simplifies the process of producing tribute montages and in memory videos.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Utilize AI-driven video creation to produce compelling tribute montages that highlight the impactful stories of individuals.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create a personalized memorial video?

HeyGen offers a range of customizable templates and AI-driven tools to help you craft a personalized memorial video. You can easily add music, incorporate family photos, and even collaborate with family members to create a meaningful tribute montage.

What features does HeyGen provide for making a tribute video?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editor with features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and a media library for stock support. These tools make it easy to create a heartfelt tribute video that honors your loved one.

Can I use HeyGen to collaborate with family on a remembrance video?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to collaborate with family members seamlessly. You can share your project and gather input to ensure the remembrance video reflects everyone's memories and sentiments.

What makes HeyGen an ideal choice for creating an in memory video?

HeyGen's AI avatars and branding controls, such as logo and color customization, make it an ideal choice for creating an in memory video. These features ensure your video is both professional and personalized.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo