463/2000 characters

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the power of HeyGen's video creation tool in this 60-second narrative designed for tech enthusiasts and content creators. With a focus on the technical prowess of AI toolkit and video editing software, this video highlights the ease of creating professional-grade content. The visual style is sleek and modern, featuring intuitive templates and scenes that streamline the creative process. Perfect for those who want to harness technology to enhance their storytelling.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for social media influencers and small business owners eager to boost their online presence. Discover how HeyGen's explainer video templates can transform your brand's message into a compelling visual story. The video employs a clean and minimalist style, integrating social media-ready formats and royalty-free music to ensure your content stands out. A must-watch for anyone looking to elevate their digital marketing strategy.
Prompt 3
In a 90-second deep dive, uncover the technical capabilities of HeyGen's video editing software, tailored for video production teams and educators. This video emphasizes the seamless integration of subtitles and captions, making content accessible and engaging. The visual style is professional and polished, with a focus on precision and clarity. Ideal for those who need to produce high-quality educational or corporate videos with ease.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging animated explainer videos with ease using our intuitive video creation tool.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
Step 2
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed explainer video templates to give your project a polished look. Customize the template to match your brand's style.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Music
Enhance your video with voiceovers generated by our AI toolkit. Choose from a library of royalty-free music to set the perfect tone for your message.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms with our easy social media integration feature.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of explainer videos with its advanced video creation tools, offering animated explainer videos, customizable templates, and seamless social media integration to enhance your storytelling capabilities.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Utilize HeyGen's explainer video templates to craft compelling narratives that highlight customer achievements and build trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful video creation tool that includes explainer video templates and an AI toolkit, making it easy to produce professional animated explainer videos. With features like motion tracking and voiceover generation, you can create engaging content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen's video editing software stand out?

HeyGen's video editing software is designed with user-friendly features such as aspect-ratio resizing and exports, along with branding controls like logo and color customization. This ensures your videos are polished and aligned with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen's explainer video maker integrate with social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen supports social media integration, allowing you to seamlessly share your explainer videos across various platforms. This feature helps maximize your content's reach and engagement.

What creative resources does HeyGen provide for video production?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive media library with stock support, including royalty-free music and customizable templates. These resources enable you to enhance your videos creatively while maintaining a professional quality.

