Are you ready to create compelling explainer videos effortlessly? This 1-minute tutorial is designed for new users and small business owners eager to leverage AI video generator technology. Present a professional yet engaging visual style with clear, friendly audio, demonstrating how to transform a simple script into a polished presentation using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and a variety of AI avatars to bring your message to life.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Discover how to fully customize your AI spokesperson videos for specific branding needs. This 90-second instructional video targets developers and marketing agencies seeking advanced control over their content. Adopt a sleek, modern visual aesthetic with a dynamic, instrumental soundtrack, showcasing how to utilize HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes and customizable AI avatars, complete with crisp Subtitles/captions, to create impactful, branded explainer videos.
Prompt 2
Overcome language barriers and scale your video content with our guide on multi-language support. This 2-minute demonstration is crafted for global teams and e-learning platforms, presenting an educational and dynamic visual approach that highlights seamless language switching, accompanied by clear, multi-lingual voiceover generation. Illustrate how HeyGen's Voiceover generation, Subtitles/captions, and AI avatars facilitate efficient text-to-video localization for international audiences.
Prompt 3
Learn to create effective instructional videos for product demonstrations or internal training. This concise 45-second video is perfect for product managers and training departments. Employ a direct, engaging visual style featuring screen-share elements and a focused, professional voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's Media library/stock support complements Text-to-video from script for rich content, and how Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure versatility across platforms for your spokesperson videos.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Spokesperson Tutorial Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your text into engaging spokesperson videos with AI avatars, perfect for tutorials and explainer content, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Script
Start by inputting your educational content. Our platform uses your text-to-video script to guide your AI spokesperson, ensuring precise narration for your instructional videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Spokesperson
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Your selected AI spokesperson will deliver your tutorial with realistic lip sync and expressions.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video Elements
Enhance your tutorial with branding elements like logos and custom colors. You can also generate precise voiceovers and integrate media from our extensive library.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Spokesperson Video
Once your script and spokesperson are set, generate your high-quality spokesperson videos. Easily export them in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms.

HeyGen transforms your ideas into professional spokesperson tutorials and engaging instructional videos. Leverage our AI video generator to create high-quality, impactful content efficiently.

Produce Quick Explainer Videos for Social Media

Quickly generate compelling short-form tutorial and explainer videos for social platforms, capturing attention and conveying key messages effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen create realistic AI spokesperson videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars to transform your script into professional AI spokesperson videos. Our platform streamlines the entire video creation process from text-to-video, eliminating the need for traditional video editing tools.

Can I customize the branding elements within my HeyGen videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to fully control your brand's presence. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other branding elements to ensure every AI video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.

What advanced technical features does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides robust technical capabilities, including precise lip sync and voice cloning, to deliver highly realistic AI videos. Users can also utilize multi-language support and generate high-quality voiceovers directly from their text-to-video scripts.

Does HeyGen support API integration for automated video generation workflows?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive API integration, enabling seamless automated video creation and text-to-video workflows. This allows businesses to generate instructional videos or explainer videos programmatically at scale.

