Imagine a 1-minute explainer video designed for technical educators, demonstrating a complex software feature. The visual style should be clean and minimalist, heavily featuring screen-captures with clear UI annotations, complemented by a professional and informative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly generate the narrative from your notes and "Voiceover generation" to add a consistent, high-quality audio track, highlighting HeyGen as an effective "AI video generator" for technical content.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Speech Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your text into engaging, lifelike speech videos. Our AI video generator leverages Text to Speech technology to streamline your video creation process online.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your written content directly into the editor. Our platform utilizes advanced Text to Speech technology to analyze your script and prepare it for vocalization, seamlessly integrating into your video creation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Voice
Select from a diverse range of AI voice styles and languages for your video. With our intuitive Voiceover generation feature, you can find the perfect tone to match your message and audience, adding a professional touch to your content.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Elements
Enhance your video with compelling visuals. Utilize our extensive library of Templates & scenes or upload your own media to complement your spoken content. This step is crucial for engaging your viewers and bringing your vision for video creation to life.
4
Step 4
Export Your AI Video
Once your speech video is complete, preview and then Export it in your desired format. Our AI video generator supports various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, ensuring your final video is ready for any platform and audience.

HeyGen transforms the way you create videos, serving as an advanced "speech video maker" that leverages "Text to Speech" for seamless "video creation". Our "AI video generator" empowers "content creators" to produce dynamic "speech video" content effortlessly, right from an "online" platform.

Enhanced Corporate Training

Elevate training programs with dynamic, "AI-powered video creation" and "lifelike voiceovers", improving learner engagement and knowledge retention across your organization.

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from text?

HeyGen streamlines the process, allowing users to effortlessly generate AI videos directly from text. Its powerful Text to Speech capabilities transform scripts into engaging speech videos, making HeyGen a leading AI video generator.

Can HeyGen produce lifelike AI voiceovers for my videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides advanced AI voice technology to create lifelike voiceovers that enhance any video. You can easily add voice to video, choosing from diverse voice styles to perfectly match your content.

What export options and editing tools does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen offers versatile export options, including MP4, GIF, or JPEG formats for your finished video creations. It also includes an online video editor with tools to split, trim, and cut audio for precise control.

Does HeyGen support custom AI avatars for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to leverage custom AI avatars, bringing a unique and dynamic element to their video creation. These AI-powered features help content creators produce stunning videos with personalized presenters.

