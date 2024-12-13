Speech Video Maker: Create AI Videos with Lifelike Voiceovers
Transform text into captivating videos. Our advanced voiceover generation and AI voices make creating professional, stunning videos easy and accessible for all content creators.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms the way you create videos, serving as an advanced "speech video maker" that leverages "Text to Speech" for seamless "video creation". Our "AI video generator" empowers "content creators" to produce dynamic "speech video" content effortlessly, right from an "online" platform.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating "speech video" clips for social media platforms, leveraging "AI video generation" to boost audience interaction and growth.
Scalable E-Learning Course Creation.
Effortlessly develop high-quality educational courses with "Text to Speech" and "AI voice", expanding your reach to a global audience with engaging video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from text?
HeyGen streamlines the process, allowing users to effortlessly generate AI videos directly from text. Its powerful Text to Speech capabilities transform scripts into engaging speech videos, making HeyGen a leading AI video generator.
Can HeyGen produce lifelike AI voiceovers for my videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides advanced AI voice technology to create lifelike voiceovers that enhance any video. You can easily add voice to video, choosing from diverse voice styles to perfectly match your content.
What export options and editing tools does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen offers versatile export options, including MP4, GIF, or JPEG formats for your finished video creations. It also includes an online video editor with tools to split, trim, and cut audio for precise control.
Does HeyGen support custom AI avatars for video creation?
Yes, HeyGen empowers users to leverage custom AI avatars, bringing a unique and dynamic element to their video creation. These AI-powered features help content creators produce stunning videos with personalized presenters.