Develop a 45-second promo video designed for speech therapists, targeting parents of children needing support and adults seeking speech therapy, that highlights the transformative power of communication. The visual style should be warm, hopeful, and empathetic, featuring gentle transitions and a calming color palette, complemented by a professional, reassuring voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to effortlessly transform your written message into a compelling visual narrative for your practice.

