Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How HeyGen Works

Effortlessly create professional videos with AI. Follow these simple steps to bring your vision to life using HeyGen's powerful features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from a range of professional "templates" or generate a video directly from a script using our text-to-video feature.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with expressive AI avatars, generate natural voiceovers, or integrate "stock video" from our rich media library.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Video
Easily perfect your content by adding "subtitles" and applying custom branding controls to match your identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by exporting your video in various aspect ratios, ready for "social media" or any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the role of a specific video maker by offering an advanced AI video editor, enabling users to leverage cutting-edge AI technology for generating rich video content. This powerful online video editor simplifies complex tasks, empowering creative production.

Enhance Training and Learning Content

Leverage AI to create dynamic training videos that significantly boost learner engagement and improve knowledge retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the AI video generation process?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and dynamic visuals. This AI video editor empowers users to create professional rich video content efficiently, streamlining the entire video maker workflow.

Can HeyGen support diverse editing needs like subtitles and background removal?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive AI features for video editing, including the ability to easily add subtitles and utilize drag-and-drop editing for seamless customization. Users can also enhance their rich video content by leveraging tools for background removal and integrating stock video.

What types of export options does HeyGen provide for finished videos?

As a versatile online video editor, HeyGen allows users to export videos in various formats and resolutions suitable for different platforms. You can easily adjust aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your rich video content for social media and other distribution channels.

Does HeyGen offer templates and stock video to jumpstart video creation?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides a wide array of professionally designed templates and a robust media library with stock video to help you quickly start your projects. This enables users to produce high-quality rich video content efficiently, acting as a powerful video maker.

