Specific Video Maker Create Stunning Videos Instantly
Leverage powerful AI technology and text-to-video from script capabilities to transform your ideas into rich video content quickly and effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce captivating videos and clips for social media platforms, enhancing audience engagement and brand presence.
Develop High-Impact Video Ads.
Craft high-performing video advertisements rapidly using AI, driving better campaign results and expanding your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the AI video generation process?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI technology to transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and dynamic visuals. This streamlines the entire video creation workflow.
Can HeyGen support diverse editing needs like subtitles and background removal?
Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive AI features for video editing, including the ability to easily add subtitles and utilize drag-and-drop editing for seamless customization. Users can also enhance their videos by leveraging tools for background removal and integrating stock video.
What types of export options does HeyGen provide for finished videos?
HeyGen allows users to export videos in various formats and resolutions suitable for different platforms. You can easily adjust aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your content for social media and other distribution channels.
Does HeyGen offer templates and stock video to jumpstart video creation?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides a wide array of professionally designed templates and a robust media library with stock video to help you quickly start your projects.