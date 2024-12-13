Create a concise 1-minute SOP walkthrough video for new employees, guiding them through a critical software process. The video should feature clean, step-by-step visuals paired with a professional AI-generated voiceover, making complex steps easy to follow. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate the video content and include Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making it an effective SOP walkthrough video for new hires.

