Produce a 1-minute technical demonstration video aimed at process managers and technical professionals, showcasing how HeyGen can serve as an efficient SOP video maker. The visual style should be clean and professional, focusing on clear on-screen demonstrations of step-by-step procedures, complemented by an informative and authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. The narrative should guide viewers through the creation process, emphasizing clarity and precision.

