Solidarity Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos Online
Raise awareness for your cause and inspire action with our intuitive online video maker, featuring powerful Subtitles/captions for broader reach.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers users to be a powerful online solidarity video maker, enabling charities and nonprofits to easily create videos and raise awareness. With AI-powered tools and a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, you can produce inspirational videos for fundraising and social media, even with no experience needed.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create captivating videos and clips perfect for sharing solidarity messages and fundraising efforts across social media platforms.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences.
Craft powerful, inspirational videos that deeply resonate with viewers, fostering support and motivating action for your cause.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create inspiring videos without prior experience?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling and inspirational videos with ease. Our intuitive drag-and-drop editor, combined with a rich stock video library and AI-powered tools, ensures anyone can produce high-quality content. You can leverage our diverse video templates to quickly get started on your creative journey.
What features does HeyGen offer for crafting impactful solidarity or nonprofit videos?
HeyGen provides robust tools to create engaging solidarity videos, charity videos, or nonprofit videos, helping you raise awareness effectively. Utilize our AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and Auto Subtitle Generator to tell your story powerfully, then share to social media seamlessly.
Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online video maker for any project?
Yes, HeyGen is an intuitive online video maker designed for users of all skill levels. With our drag-and-drop editor and extensive video templates, you can create videos efficiently for any purpose, from fundraising campaigns to general awareness, requiring no experience.
Can I customize my videos with branding and music using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows full branding control, so you can easily integrate your logo and brand colors into your videos. Enhance your message further by adding music from our library or your own, ensuring your content truly resonates with your audience.