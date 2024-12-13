For homeowners curious about switching to solar power, generate a captivating 30-second explainer video perfect for social media campaigns. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, showcasing sunny rooftops and happy families, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring background music track. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your message into a dynamic visual narrative, highlighting the ease and benefits of residential solar installation.

