Effortlessly create engaging release notes videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, helping you showcase updates with ease.

Introducing your latest software update has never been easier. In this dynamic 60-second video, leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver engaging product release notes tailored for tech-savvy professionals. Using AI voiceover generation, this visually stunning production highlights your key features while integrating seamless motion graphics. Perfect for product managers seeking a creative edge in their presentations.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Craft an immersive 90-second experience designed for your software development team with this captivating tutorial. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script capabilities to explain recent product updates and patch notes with clear, concise narrative arcs. Featuring intuitive step-by-step walkthroughs and subtitles, this video ensures all team members grasp the crucial technical improvements for streamlined workflows.
Showcase your cutting-edge app enhancements in a 45-second video made for marketing teams keen on promoting product features. Harness HeyGen's extensive media library and stock support for vibrant visuals that complement the informative yet entertaining AI-generated voiceover. The ultimate tool to capture your audience’s attention and drive curiosity around your latest offerings.
Unveil your product's innovative changes in a 2-minute detailed breakdown aimed at software enthusiasts eager to understand new integrations. With HeyGen's scene templates, craft a comprehensive explanation video that combines screen recordings and AI-generated captions for a user-friendly, technical deep-dive. The adaptable aspect-ratio resizing feature ensures compatibility across all your digital platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by drafting a concise script that includes the key points from your software release notes. Use plain language to explain product updates, new features, and important patch notes. This script will be the foundation of your video and should convey the essential details clearly.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select an AI avatar that aligns with your brand's personality to narrate the release notes. With HeyGen, you can pick from a diverse range of avatars to give your product announcements a personalized touch.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation capabilities to bring your script to life. Automatically generated subtitles ensure your message is accessible to a wider audience, enhancing comprehension and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio. Share it across your preferred platforms, making sure your audience stays updated on your latest product developments and announcements.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Leverage AI video capabilities to highlight how new product features enhance user experience and solve real-world problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating video product release notes?

HeyGen transforms your product updates and changelog into engaging video release notes using AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and voiceover generation. This streamlines your video creation process, making it effortless to share new product features.

Can I customize the look of my product announcements and video tutorials with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, ensuring your product announcements and video tutorials align perfectly with your brand identity. You can also utilize various templates and a rich media library for further customization.

What features does HeyGen offer for explaining new product features or creating product demos?

HeyGen helps you explain features effectively with powerful AI video capabilities, allowing you to convert scripts into engaging product demos with ease. It includes automatic subtitles for accessibility and various aspect-ratio exports for versatile content delivery across platforms.

Is HeyGen the ideal video maker for generating software release notes quickly?

Yes, HeyGen is specifically designed as an AI release notes generator to accelerate your video creation for software release notes and patch notes. It simplifies the entire process from script to a polished video, helping you deliver timely product updates and video tutorials with unmatched efficiency.

