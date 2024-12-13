Software Onboarding Video Maker: Boost Engagement & Retention

Create effective onboarding videos with AI avatars, transforming scripts into engaging, positive company culture content and improving employee satisfaction.

Create a 45-second welcoming video for new employees joining a mid-sized tech company, focusing on introducing key aspects of the company culture. The video should adopt a warm, friendly, and professional visual style, accompanied by upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver a personalized message about employee onboarding.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 30-second instructional video for existing employees needing a quick refresher on a recent software update, specifically highlighting a new feature. This video requires a clean, modern, and instructional visual style with clear narration, leveraging HeyGen's pre-made Templates & scenes and its Text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate a clear software onboarding video maker guide.
Prompt 2
Imagine crafting a 60-second inspirational video for HR managers aiming to boost employee satisfaction and employee retention by showcasing career growth opportunities. The video should have a dynamic and motivational visual flow with emotional music, incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and drawing engaging videos from its Media library/stock support to create a compelling narrative.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second informative video designed for remote team leaders and HR professionals, detailing the streamlined process of virtual employee lifecycle onboarding. The visual and audio style should be polished, informative, and reassuring, with calm, professional music, making full use of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure adaptability across platforms and highlighting how to create effective onboarding videos for diverse remote needs.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Software Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative onboarding videos that captivate new hires, streamline training, and reinforce your positive company culture.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of pre-designed "video templates" or start from scratch to build the perfect structure for your software onboarding video using our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Generate your script and bring it to life with our powerful Text-to-video from script feature to "create onboarding videos" that convey key information clearly.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your company's unique identity using Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your videos reflect a "positive company culture" and provide a consistent experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your video with appropriate Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, ensuring a seamless experience for your new "employee onboarding" process.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging software onboarding videos and employee onboarding content. Quickly produce professional onboarding videos for effective employee retention.

Cultivate Company Culture & Welcome Videos

.

Produce inspiring welcome videos and share engaging company culture content to positively impact new employee satisfaction and retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create effective employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies employee onboarding by enabling you to create engaging videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This ensures a consistent and positive company culture experience for new hires, contributing to higher employee satisfaction and retention.

Can I use pre-made video templates for my onboarding content with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of pre-made templates and scenes, allowing you to quickly create onboarding videos or even build a video from scratch. These animated templates streamline the video maker process and help maintain brand consistency.

What makes HeyGen an ideal software onboarding video maker?

HeyGen serves as a powerful software onboarding video maker, allowing you to explain complex features clearly. Utilize AI avatars and generated voiceovers to produce professional, easily updated onboarding videos that enhance user understanding and engagement.

How does HeyGen ensure engaging videos for the employee lifecycle?

HeyGen ensures engaging videos for every stage of the employee lifecycle by providing tools like AI avatars, customizable branding controls, and high-quality voiceover generation. This empowers users to create professional and impactful content that supports employee satisfaction and positive company culture.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo