Software Onboarding Video Maker: Boost Engagement & Retention
Create effective onboarding videos with AI avatars, transforming scripts into engaging, positive company culture content and improving employee satisfaction.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 30-second instructional video for existing employees needing a quick refresher on a recent software update, specifically highlighting a new feature. This video requires a clean, modern, and instructional visual style with clear narration, leveraging HeyGen's pre-made Templates & scenes and its Text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate a clear software onboarding video maker guide.
Imagine crafting a 60-second inspirational video for HR managers aiming to boost employee satisfaction and employee retention by showcasing career growth opportunities. The video should have a dynamic and motivational visual flow with emotional music, incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility and drawing engaging videos from its Media library/stock support to create a compelling narrative.
Produce a 45-second informative video designed for remote team leaders and HR professionals, detailing the streamlined process of virtual employee lifecycle onboarding. The visual and audio style should be polished, informative, and reassuring, with calm, professional music, making full use of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure adaptability across platforms and highlighting how to create effective onboarding videos for diverse remote needs.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging software onboarding videos and employee onboarding content. Quickly produce professional onboarding videos for effective employee retention.
Enhance Employee Onboarding & Training.
Improve new hire engagement and knowledge retention using AI-powered videos, making your software onboarding process more effective.
Develop Comprehensive Onboarding Modules.
Easily create a wider range of software onboarding courses and training materials to effectively educate new employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create effective employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen simplifies employee onboarding by enabling you to create engaging videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This ensures a consistent and positive company culture experience for new hires, contributing to higher employee satisfaction and retention.
Can I use pre-made video templates for my onboarding content with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of pre-made templates and scenes, allowing you to quickly create onboarding videos or even build a video from scratch. These animated templates streamline the video maker process and help maintain brand consistency.
What makes HeyGen an ideal software onboarding video maker?
HeyGen serves as a powerful software onboarding video maker, allowing you to explain complex features clearly. Utilize AI avatars and generated voiceovers to produce professional, easily updated onboarding videos that enhance user understanding and engagement.
How does HeyGen ensure engaging videos for the employee lifecycle?
HeyGen ensures engaging videos for every stage of the employee lifecycle by providing tools like AI avatars, customizable branding controls, and high-quality voiceover generation. This empowers users to create professional and impactful content that supports employee satisfaction and positive company culture.