Imagine creating a 60-second instructional video for new software users, specifically targeting small business owners who are overwhelmed by complex setups. This video should feature a clear, friendly visual style with animated elements guiding users step-by-step, accompanied by an enthusiastic and easy-to-understand voiceover. Showcase how a "software onboarding video generator" simplifies the initial learning curve, making it feel like "no skills needed" to get started. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly transform your written instructions into engaging visual content.

