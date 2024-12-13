Software Onboarding Video Generator for Seamless User Training

Effortlessly create professional onboarding videos with no skills needed, transforming scripts into engaging content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Imagine creating a 60-second instructional video for new software users, specifically targeting small business owners who are overwhelmed by complex setups. This video should feature a clear, friendly visual style with animated elements guiding users step-by-step, accompanied by an enthusiastic and easy-to-understand voiceover. Showcase how a "software onboarding video generator" simplifies the initial learning curve, making it feel like "no skills needed" to get started. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly transform your written instructions into engaging visual content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a professional 45-second "employee onboarding" video aimed at HR managers introducing company culture and core values to new hires. The visual style should be modern and welcoming, utilizing soft colors and professional graphics, complemented by a calm and reassuring voiceover. Emphasize the efficiency of creating such content using an "AI video generator" to streamline the process. The video must prominently feature HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver key messages, giving a personal touch without needing a live presenter.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second "onboarding video maker" tutorial for customer success teams to help users navigate a new product feature, aiming to "reduce churn" by providing instant value. This fast-paced video should utilize vibrant colors and quick transitions, supported by an energetic, inspiring background music track. Highlight the ease of use and speed of creation. Create this by customizing one of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly adapt existing designs to your specific needs.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a personalized 60-second product walkthrough for marketing teams showcasing advanced features of a new application, promoting "full customization" to highlight niche benefits. The visual presentation should be sleek and interactive, with custom branding elements and a professional, sophisticated "AI generated voiceover" that can be tailored to match the brand's tone. Illustrate how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" ensures high-quality audio narration without hiring external talent, making the "Onboarding Video Creator" truly versatile.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Software Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative onboarding videos for employees or customers with AI-powered tools, enhancing understanding and retention.

1
Step 1
Create your video content
Start by generating your script or choose from a variety of video templates to outline your onboarding message quickly.
2
Step 2
Select your AI avatar
Personalize your onboarding video by choosing an AI avatar to present your content, making it engaging and relatable for your new users or employees.
3
Step 3
Refine with custom elements
Enhance your message by adding custom branding, background music, and animated characters to make your training videos dynamic and memorable.
4
Step 4
Export and distribute
Generate your polished onboarding videos in various aspect ratios and effortlessly share them across your preferred platforms to reach your audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Video Production

.

Quickly produce professional-grade software onboarding videos in minutes using AI, eliminating complex production processes and saving valuable time.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging and customizable onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers users to design fully customized onboarding videos using a wide array of video templates and animated characters. You can leverage our realistic AI avatars to deliver your message, ensuring a professional and creative onboarding video experience.

Is it difficult to create professional onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Not at all. HeyGen's intuitive AI video generator simplifies the process, allowing anyone to create professional onboarding videos without prior video editing skills. Simply input your script, and HeyGen can transform it into a compelling video with AI-generated voiceovers.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for software onboarding and training?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of effective software onboarding videos and training content, helping to reduce churn by providing clear instructions. Our platform allows you to quickly turn your scripts into high-quality videos, ensuring consistent and scalable employee onboarding.

Can HeyGen personalize and brand onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your onboarding videos. You can also utilize AI avatars and add subtitles for easy localization, making your content globally accessible and personalized.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo