Software Onboarding Video Generator for Seamless User Training
Effortlessly create professional onboarding videos with no skills needed, transforming scripts into engaging content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Design a professional 45-second "employee onboarding" video aimed at HR managers introducing company culture and core values to new hires. The visual style should be modern and welcoming, utilizing soft colors and professional graphics, complemented by a calm and reassuring voiceover. Emphasize the efficiency of creating such content using an "AI video generator" to streamline the process. The video must prominently feature HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver key messages, giving a personal touch without needing a live presenter.
Develop a dynamic 30-second "onboarding video maker" tutorial for customer success teams to help users navigate a new product feature, aiming to "reduce churn" by providing instant value. This fast-paced video should utilize vibrant colors and quick transitions, supported by an energetic, inspiring background music track. Highlight the ease of use and speed of creation. Create this by customizing one of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly adapt existing designs to your specific needs.
Craft a personalized 60-second product walkthrough for marketing teams showcasing advanced features of a new application, promoting "full customization" to highlight niche benefits. The visual presentation should be sleek and interactive, with custom branding elements and a professional, sophisticated "AI generated voiceover" that can be tailored to match the brand's tone. Illustrate how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" ensures high-quality audio narration without hiring external talent, making the "Onboarding Video Creator" truly versatile.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance Software User Engagement.
Elevate user engagement and retention by crafting impactful, AI-driven software onboarding videos that captivate and educate new users.
Accelerate Onboarding Content Creation.
Swiftly generate a high volume of diverse software onboarding videos, effortlessly reaching all new users regardless of their location or language.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging and customizable onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers users to design fully customized onboarding videos using a wide array of video templates and animated characters. You can leverage our realistic AI avatars to deliver your message, ensuring a professional and creative onboarding video experience.
Is it difficult to create professional onboarding videos with HeyGen?
Not at all. HeyGen's intuitive AI video generator simplifies the process, allowing anyone to create professional onboarding videos without prior video editing skills. Simply input your script, and HeyGen can transform it into a compelling video with AI-generated voiceovers.
What are the benefits of using HeyGen for software onboarding and training?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of effective software onboarding videos and training content, helping to reduce churn by providing clear instructions. Our platform allows you to quickly turn your scripts into high-quality videos, ensuring consistent and scalable employee onboarding.
Can HeyGen personalize and brand onboarding videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your onboarding videos. You can also utilize AI avatars and add subtitles for easy localization, making your content globally accessible and personalized.