Social Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging Content Fast
Transform ideas into captivating social media videos instantly. Utilize our powerful text-to-video from script capability to create promo content effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your go-to AI promo video maker for creating captivating social media videos. Quickly generate professional promo videos with powerful AI features to stand out online.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Create high-performing promotional videos and ads efficiently using AI, designed to capture audience attention and drive results.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos and clips, perfect for captivating your audience and boosting online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating promo videos?
HeyGen empowers users to create compelling promotional videos using advanced AI features. Easily transform your script into a dynamic video with AI avatars, generate natural voiceovers, and include automatic subtitles to ensure your message resonates.
What features does HeyGen offer for social media video creation?
HeyGen provides an intuitive online video maker experience, perfect for crafting engaging social media promo videos. Utilize diverse video templates, a comprehensive media library, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your content is optimized for any platform.
Does HeyGen support branding and customization for promotional videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen's powerful video editor allows for extensive branding control within your promotional videos. Easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and custom text animations to maintain a consistent and professional brand identity across all your video content.
Can HeyGen create AI-driven visuals like avatars for my marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen features a wide selection of realistic AI avatars that can bring your marketing and promo videos to life. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI capabilities will generate engaging visuals and performances, making your video creation process seamless.