For small business owners needing to demystify complex compliance rules, envision a 30-second social media guidelines video that is vibrantly designed with an infographic visual style, utilizing a customizable template. This educational piece should feature bright colors, animated text, and a friendly, encouraging voiceover to empower the audience through clear understanding.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Marketing professionals launching a new product can create an energetic 15-second social media video, optimized for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, by incorporating rapid cuts, dynamic text overlays, and trending audio. The video's modern, punchy visual style should powerfully reinforce branding, with all key messages amplified through clear Subtitles/captions for maximum reach and impact.
Prompt 2
An informative 45-second video for content creators seeking quick tips on optimizing their social media presence could feature a professional, clean visual style and upbeat background music. An engaging AI avatar presenter should guide the audience through a helpful process, leveraging the extensive stock video library to integrate relevant b-roll footage, positioning this content as a resourceful creation from a versatile video maker.
Prompt 3
To effectively showcase company culture and values, HR departments can craft an inspiring 20-second social media video with a cinematic visual style, employing rich colors and soft transitions. Powerful, uplifting music, combined with a professional Voiceover generation, will convey an emotional message that resonates deeply with potential new hires and strengthens the brand's appeal.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Social Media Guidelines Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging videos that comply with social media platform guidelines, ensuring your content looks professional and performs optimally across all channels.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a library of "customizable template" designs or begin with a blank canvas in our "Templates & scenes" feature to align your video with initial content goals. This ensures a consistent foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Incorporate Your Branding
Easily apply your unique "branding" elements, including logos and specific color palettes, using the intuitive "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain visual consistency and reinforce your identity in every video.
3
Step 3
Adjust for Platform Specs
Optimize your video for various platforms by understanding their "social media video specs". Utilize our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to perfectly adapt your content for optimal viewing on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.
4
Step 4
Export Your Compliant Video
Finalize and "Export Your Compliant Video". Our tools ensure your final "social media video" adheres to all necessary guidelines, producing a high-quality asset ready for immediate publishing and maximum engagement.

Transform your social media guidelines into engaging videos. HeyGen's AI video maker helps you create compliant, high-quality social media videos effortlessly for all platforms.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Produce compelling customer testimonials and case studies as engaging AI videos, perfect for sharing across social media while maintaining brand consistency.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my social media video creation process?

HeyGen empowers you to be a powerful social media video creator by offering customizable templates, branding controls, and engaging animation effects. You can effortlessly produce high-quality social media videos that capture attention across platforms.

Does HeyGen support creating videos optimized for specific social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily create social media videos that adhere to various social media guidelines and specifications. You can export videos with appropriate aspect-ratio resizing for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, ensuring perfect display.

What content creation tools does HeyGen provide for quick video production?

HeyGen serves as a comprehensive video maker, providing powerful tools like text-to-video generation and a rich stock video library. You can even leverage AI avatars to bring your scripts to life, streamlining your video creation workflow.

Can I add text and subtitles to my videos using HeyGen's editing tools?

Absolutely, HeyGen's robust video editing tools enable you to easily add text to videos for emphasis and clarity. Additionally, you can automatically generate subtitles/captions, making your content more accessible and engaging for your audience.

