AI Social Ad Generator: Design Ads in Minutes
Leverage our AI-powered social ad generator to craft compelling ad creatives and boost conversions, transforming your scripts into dynamic videos effortlessly.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second, clean and professional video targeting digital marketers and content creators, demonstrating the power of an AI Ad Maker. With clear narration and subtle background music, this video should walk viewers through transforming their written Ad Copies into engaging Video creatives using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, enhanced by realistic Voiceover generation to save time and resources.
Develop a 60-second, polished and visually rich video designed for E-commerce entrepreneurs and brand managers, emphasizing how an AI tool for advertising can elevate their campaigns. Featuring a sophisticated visual style and calming yet engaging background music, the video should illustrate achieving perfect Brand Consistency in E-Commerce Product Ads by utilizing HeyGen's realistic AI avatars and vast Media library/stock support for compelling visuals.
Craft a 30-second, dynamic and results-oriented video aimed at performance marketers and growth hackers, showcasing how streamlined ad creation leads to better Conversions. This impactful video, with energetic music and prominent on-screen text, should highlight the efficiency of AI-powered tools and demonstrate how HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensure maximum reach and engagement across all platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Leverage HeyGen's AI ad generator to quickly produce compelling video creatives, maximizing engagement and conversion for your advertising campaigns.
Generate Engaging Social Media Creatives.
Quickly create captivating video clips and social media ads, enhancing your online presence and driving interaction across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI ad generation for compelling creatives?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI Ad Generator, enabling users to quickly produce engaging ad creatives with realistic AI avatars and efficient text-to-video capabilities. This streamlines the entire ad creation process, delivering high-impact video content for any campaign.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all video creatives?
Yes, HeyGen ensures strong Brand Consistency by providing robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and consistent AI avatars into every video creative. This is ideal for E-Commerce Product Ads and maintaining a cohesive brand identity.
What tools does HeyGen offer for efficient ad creation?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive AI Ad Maker, providing a wide array of professional templates and scenes, along with advanced text-to-video and voiceover generation. These AI-powered tools help you rapidly produce high-quality ad creatives without extensive graphic design expertise.
How do HeyGen's AI-powered tools enhance video creatives?
HeyGen leverages its sophisticated AI-powered tools to transform scripts into dynamic video creatives using AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles. This provides unparalleled creative control and efficiency, significantly enhancing the quality of your ad creation efforts.