Snapchat Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Effortlessly

Unlock the power of AI tools for Snapchat videos with HeyGen's text-to-video feature, ensuring your content stands out with ease.

376/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video, explore the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative for Snapchat. Ideal for influencers and content creators, this video will utilize Snapchat video templates to ensure a polished look. The 9:16 vertical aspect ratio and crisp subtitles will make your message clear and accessible, while the energetic audio style will resonate with a tech-savvy audience.
Prompt 2
Dive into the world of AI-generated videos with a 60-second Snapchat video designed for creative professionals. Using HeyGen's media library, you'll have access to a vast array of stock support to enhance your storytelling. The video will be tailored for a professional audience, featuring sophisticated video transitions and a sleek visual style that highlights the technical prowess of Snapchat video editing.
Prompt 3
Craft a 30-second Snapchat video that showcases the versatility of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Targeted at social media managers, this video will demonstrate how to effectively use Snapchat video resizer to optimize content for different platforms. With a clean and modern visual style, accompanied by subtle background music, this video will highlight the technical capabilities of Snapchat video editing tools.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Snapchat Video Maker Works

Create engaging Snapchat videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Tools
Leverage AI tools for Snapchat videos to generate creative content effortlessly. Use AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts to bring your ideas to life.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of Snapchat video templates to kickstart your project. These templates are designed to fit the 9:16 vertical aspect ratio, perfect for Snapchat.
3
Step 3
Add Captions and Music
Enhance your video by adding captions and stock music. Use our voiceover generation and media library support to make your video more engaging and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format. Our aspect-ratio resizing and export features ensure your video is optimized for Snapchat Spotlight.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators with AI tools for Snapchat videos, offering seamless video editing and engaging content creation. Leverage Snapchat video templates and AI-generated videos to captivate your audience effortlessly.

Inspire with Motivational Videos

.

Use AI to craft uplifting Snapchat videos that inspire and connect with your audience on a deeper level.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Snapchat videos?

HeyGen offers AI tools for Snapchat videos, including AI-generated videos and customizable Snapchat video templates, allowing you to create engaging content effortlessly.

What features does HeyGen's Snapchat video editor offer?

HeyGen's Snapchat video editor provides advanced video editing capabilities such as video trimming, video captions, and seamless video transitions, ensuring your content is polished and professional.

Can HeyGen help with resizing videos for Snapchat?

Yes, HeyGen includes a Snapchat video resizer that supports the 9:16 vertical aspect ratio, making it easy to optimize your videos for Snapchat Spotlight.

Why should I use HeyGen for creating Snapchat videos?

HeyGen is a powerful Snapchat video maker that combines AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a rich media library with stock music and motion titles, perfect for creative video production.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo