Snapchat Ads Video Maker: Create Engaging Content Easily
Boost your social media marketing with HeyGen's AI avatars and seamless video editing tools.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage tech-savvy marketers with a 45-second video showcasing the power of HeyGen's Snapchat video editor. This ad is designed for digital marketing professionals looking to streamline their ad creation process. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate compelling narratives with eye-catching visuals and upbeat background music, ensuring your ad captures attention and drives engagement.
Produce a 60-second Snapchat ad aimed at small business owners who want to enhance their online presence. Leverage HeyGen's media library and stock support to access a wide range of high-quality visuals and audio elements. The video should feature a clean and modern aesthetic, with smooth transitions and clear subtitles to ensure your message is accessible and impactful.
Craft a 30-second ad for creative freelancers seeking innovative ways to showcase their work on Snapchat. Highlight HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature, allowing users to adapt their content for various platforms effortlessly. The video should have a sleek and artistic visual style, complemented by a contemporary soundtrack that resonates with a creative audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers marketers to create compelling Snapchat ads with ease, leveraging AI video technology to enhance social media marketing efforts.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce engaging Snapchat ads using HeyGen's AI-driven video tools, optimizing for high performance and audience engagement.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly craft captivating Snapchat video content that resonates with your audience, boosting your social media presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my Snapchat ads with AI avatars?
HeyGen offers AI avatars that can bring a unique and engaging element to your Snapchat ads, making them stand out in social media marketing campaigns. These avatars can be customized to align with your brand's identity, ensuring a consistent and professional appearance.
What video editing tools does HeyGen provide for Snapchat ads?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of video editing tools, including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features allow you to create polished and professional Snapchat ads efficiently.
Can HeyGen help with adding background music to my ads?
Yes, HeyGen supports adding background music to your Snapchat ads, enhancing the overall impact and engagement of your content. You can choose from a variety of options in the media library to find the perfect match for your ad.
What templates does HeyGen offer for creating Snapchat ads?
HeyGen offers a range of ad templates and scenes that simplify the creation process for Snapchat ads. These templates are designed to be easily customizable, allowing you to incorporate your branding elements like logos and colors seamlessly.