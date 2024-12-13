sms video maker: Turn Chats into Engaging Videos

Easily create realistic Fake Text Message Videos and story-style content using our advanced text-to-video from script capability.

Create a 45-second Fake Text Message Videos segment showcasing a hilarious misunderstanding between two friends trying to coordinate a surprise party, where one thinks the party is for them. Target young adults and social media users with a bright, fast-paced visual style and comedic sound effects, utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation to add expressive tones to the text dialogues.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How SMS Video Maker Works

Easily transform your text message scripts into dynamic, engaging story-style videos perfect for social media with our intuitive online generator.

Step 1
Create Your Text Script
Begin by inputting your conversation into the editor. Define each message, sender, and timestamp using the "Text Script" feature, leveraging our templates & scenes for a quick start.
Step 2
Upload Profile Pictures
Personalize your video's characters. "Upload Profile Picture" for each participant, enter their names, and set the chat style, utilizing branding controls for a custom look.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Previews
Enhance your narrative by adding natural-sounding dialogue. Utilize voiceover generation to give each message a voice, then use the "Message preview" to fine-tune timing and flow.
Step 4
Export Your Engaging Video
Once your story is perfect, "Export Video" in high definition. Our platform offers aspect-ratio resizing & exports suitable for all major social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging "sms video maker" content, transforming text scripts into dynamic, "fake text message videos" perfect for captivating audiences across social media platforms.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Visually present customer testimonials and success stories through story-style text message videos, building trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging text message videos?

HeyGen empowers you to transform simple "Text Scripts" into dynamic, "engaging videos" using our intuitive "sms video maker". You can easily turn chats into compelling visual stories for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Can I customize the appearance of my fake text message videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen's "Text Message Video Generator" offers extensive customization options for your "Fake Text Message Videos". You can upload profile pictures, adjust message preview styles, and add "sound effects" to make your "story-style content" look incredibly realistic.

What social media platforms are supported for sharing videos generated by HeyGen?

HeyGen makes it easy to "Export Video" in various aspect ratios, optimized for popular "social media" platforms. You can seamlessly share your creations on "TikTok", "YouTube Shorts", and "Instagram Reels" to reach a wider audience.

Does HeyGen allow adding voiceovers or other enhancements to text message videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen's "Text Message Video Generator" allows you to elevate your content with "voiceover" narration to make your "engaging videos" even more immersive. You can also incorporate various "sound effects" to highlight key moments in your chat stories.

