Imagine effortlessly transforming your marketing messages into a captivating 30-second promotional video targeting busy small business owners. This dynamic AI video generator allows you to easily craft engaging content, utilizing HeyGen's innovative Text-to-video from script feature to bring your ideas to life with an upbeat, modern visual style and a friendly, clear voiceover.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Content creators and social media managers looking to boost engagement should craft a vibrant 45-second generative AI video showcasing trending topics or quick tutorials. Leverage HeyGen's advanced AI avatars to present your information in a playful, trendy manner with engaging background music and quick visual transitions, ensuring your message stands out.
Example Prompt 2
Educators and trainers can simplify complex concepts by producing an informative 60-second video using a text-to-video generator. Design a professional narrative with clean visuals and a calm, clear narration, enhanced by HeyGen's precise Voiceover generation capability, to create easy-to-understand explanations for students or new employees.
Example Prompt 3
For internal communications teams and HR professionals, quickly produce a polished 15-second AI video maker announcement that welcomes new hires or shares company updates. Employ HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to achieve a corporate, welcoming tone with clean design and professional stock footage, making essential information accessible and engaging for all employees.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Smart Video Generators Work

Effortlessly transform your text into engaging videos using powerful AI, streamlining your content creation process from script to screen.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your desired text or script. Our platform's "Text-to-video from script" capability quickly converts your words into a foundational video draft, ready for visual enhancement.
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Choose from a diverse collection of "AI avatars" to be your on-screen presenter. These lifelike characters bring a professional and engaging face to your narrative, captivating your audience.
Step 3
Add Your Voice
Enhance your video with natural-sounding narration using our advanced "Voiceover generation". Select from various voices and languages to perfectly convey your message with impact.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired output format and quality. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your video is perfectly optimized for any platform or screen, ready for sharing.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training and Learning

Improve learner engagement and retention by transforming complex training materials into dynamic, AI-powered video lessons.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation using AI?

HeyGen streamlines the video production process by acting as an intelligent "AI video generator". Simply input your "text prompts" or an "AI powered script", and our platform transforms it into engaging "generative AI video" content, often utilizing pre-designed "templates" to accelerate your workflow.

Can HeyGen produce realistic AI avatars for diverse content?

Absolutely, HeyGen features a robust library of diverse "AI avatars" that can deliver your message with lifelike expressions and movements. These avatars are perfect for creating compelling "marketing content" or "social media videos" that truly resonate with your audience.

What creative content can I develop with HeyGen's generative AI?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide array of engaging content, from dynamic "social media videos" to comprehensive "marketing content" and internal communications. Our "text-to-video generator" capabilities, combined with options for custom "voiceovers" and "image to video" features, empower you to tell any story.

How fast can I generate professional videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen functions as a powerful "smart video generator", designed for unparalleled speed and efficiency in creating high-quality visual content. You can rapidly transform ideas into polished "high-resolution MP4" videos, significantly reducing the time typically required for traditional video production.

