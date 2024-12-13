Small Business Spotlight Video Maker: Create Impactful Stories

Build your brand with professional video templates, effortlessly crafting promo and explainer videos using HeyGen's versatile templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 30-second promo for small business owners launching a new product, showcasing how easily they can become a "Business video maker" using HeyGen's "Professional video templates". The video should feature an upbeat, modern visual style with clear product shots and a friendly, inspiring voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a polished presentation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine crafting a 45-second explainer video designed for entrepreneurs who need to simplify a complex service. This "Explainer" should adopt a clean, illustrative visual style, complemented by a calm and authoritative "Voiceover generation", demonstrating how HeyGen enables users to "Create video" effortlessly from a script with its "Text-to-video from script" feature, making intricate topics understandable.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second video specifically for online coaches and service providers aiming to "Build your brand" by promoting their unique offerings. The visual style should be engaging and personal, featuring an "AI avatar" delivering key messages, supported by motivational music and clear "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility, helping them connect with a wider audience.
Prompt 3
Develop a powerful 15-second social media "Ad" targeting e-commerce store owners seeking to "Grow your business" rapidly. This ad must employ a fast-paced, attention-grabbing visual style utilizing HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for high-quality visuals, accompanied by energetic background music and a concise call to action, all optimized for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Small Business Spotlight Video Maker Works

Showcase your business with captivating videos in just a few clicks. Transform your message into a professional spotlight that engages your audience and builds your brand.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Start your small business spotlight video by choosing from our library of professional video templates designed to highlight your brand.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Utilize our AI generators to quickly turn your text script into engaging video scenes, making the creation of your video content effortless.
3
Step 3
Add Polish and Branding
Enhance your video with high-quality voiceover generation or include clear subtitles to ensure your message is perfectly conveyed.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Easily export your finished business video in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your desired platforms to grow your business.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers small businesses to create professional spotlight videos, helping them build their brand and grow with compelling video content.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into compelling video spotlights, building trust and demonstrating the value of your small business offerings.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help businesses create professional video content efficiently?

HeyGen empowers businesses to easily create professional video content using a wide array of customizable templates and AI-powered tools. Our platform allows you to transform text into engaging video, complete with AI avatars and seamless voiceovers, making video production faster and more accessible for any business.

What features does HeyGen offer for branding and growing my business?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into your video content, reinforcing your identity. These tools, combined with professional video templates, help small businesses create impactful promotional videos to grow their business and build a strong online presence.

Can HeyGen generate video from text, including voiceovers and subtitles?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI generators to transform your script into compelling video content with AI avatars. You can effortlessly generate natural-sounding voiceovers and automatically add synchronized subtitles, ensuring your videos are engaging and accessible to a wider audience.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating various types of promotional and explainer videos for small businesses?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal video maker for creating diverse video content, including engaging explainer videos, impactful promo videos, and effective advertisements. Our professional video templates and media library support businesses in producing high-quality videos without extensive video production experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo