Craft a 45-second photo slideshow video that tells a compelling story with the help of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Designed for creative individuals and small businesses aiming to showcase their products or services, this video combines AI avatars and voiceover generation to add a personal touch. The visual style is sleek and professional, with a focus on clarity and impact, making it suitable for LinkedIn and professional presentations.
Immerse your audience in a 30-second AI slideshow video maker experience, where each image is brought to life with synchronized background music and captivating video transitions. Targeted at event planners and marketers, this video leverages HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a polished and cohesive narrative. The visual style is modern and dynamic, perfect for engaging viewers at conferences or online webinars.
Engage your followers with a 60-second slideshow with music video maker that combines stunning visuals and a catchy soundtrack. Ideal for influencers and content creators, this video utilizes HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance your slideshow with high-quality images and clips. The visual style is trendy and energetic, designed to resonate with a youthful audience on platforms like YouTube and Snapchat.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of slideshow videos with music by leveraging AI-powered tools to enhance creativity and technical precision. Whether you're crafting dynamic presentations or engaging social media slideshows, HeyGen's features like AI slideshow video maker and synchronized background music ensure your content captivates audiences effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media slideshows with AI, enhancing engagement through dynamic transitions and synchronized music.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos.
Craft motivational slideshow videos that inspire audiences, using AI to seamlessly integrate music and voiceovers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my slideshow with music video creation?
HeyGen offers an AI-powered slideshow video maker that allows you to seamlessly add music to your slideshows, creating dynamic presentations with synchronized background music and engaging video transitions.
What makes HeyGen's AI slideshow video maker unique?
HeyGen's AI slideshow video maker stands out with its ability to incorporate AI avatars and voiceover generation, providing a personalized touch to your photo slideshow videos.
Can I create social media slideshows using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to create captivating social media slideshows with its extensive media library and customizable templates, ensuring your content is both professional and visually appealing.
Does HeyGen support text-to-slideshow video creation?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to transform text into engaging slideshow videos, utilizing its text-to-video capabilities to craft compelling narratives with ease.