Create Stunning Videos with Our Demo Video Creator

Unlock high production quality with AI avatars and seamless brand customization for your product demo videos.

365/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second product demo video that highlights the technical prowess of your latest gadget. Aimed at tech enthusiasts and potential investors, this video employs HeyGen's MultiCamera Layouts to provide a comprehensive view of the product in action. The audio style is dynamic, with AI Captions ensuring accessibility for all viewers.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second interactive video designed for social media influencers and content creators. Using HeyGen's interactive elements, this video invites viewers to explore different features of your product. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, with subtitles enhancing accessibility and reach.
Prompt 3
For a detailed 90-second tutorial, demonstrate the capabilities of your software using HeyGen's video editor. Targeted at developers and tech-savvy users, this video combines technical insights with creative storytelling. The visual style is clean and informative, with voiceover generation providing clear and concise explanations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Skill Demo Video Maker

Create engaging and professional product demo videos with ease using our intuitive video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your demo video. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your written content into a visual format.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Layout
Select from a variety of MultiCamera Layouts to best showcase your product. This feature allows you to present different angles and perspectives, enhancing the viewer's understanding.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Enhance your video with voiceover options and AI Captions. These features ensure your message is clear and accessible to all viewers, improving engagement and comprehension.
4
Step 4
Apply Brand Customization
Incorporate your brand's unique elements using HeyGen's branding controls. Customize logos, colors, and other visual elements to maintain brand consistency and recognition.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of skill demo videos by offering a suite of tools that enhance production quality and engagement. With features like AI Captions and brand customization, HeyGen ensures your product demo videos are both accessible and visually compelling.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance your skill demo videos with interactive elements and voiceover options, making them more engaging and memorable for your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance product demo videos?

HeyGen elevates product demo videos by offering AI-driven features like voiceover generation and AI Captions, ensuring high production quality and accessibility. With customizable templates and scenes, you can create engaging and brand-specific content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for a demo video creator?

HeyGen stands out as a demo video creator with its innovative use of AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These features, combined with brand customization options, allow for creative and unique video presentations tailored to your brand's identity.

Can HeyGen's video editor support technical needs?

Yes, HeyGen's video editor is designed to meet technical needs with features like MultiCamera Layouts and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools ensure your product videos are polished and professional, ready for any platform.

What interactive elements does HeyGen offer for product videos?

HeyGen provides interactive elements such as voiceover options and subtitles, enhancing viewer engagement and accessibility. These features, along with a rich media library, help create dynamic and informative product videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo