Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In this 45-second video, discover how HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor simplifies the creation of explainer videos for small business owners and educators. With a focus on audience engagement, the video showcases the seamless integration of video templates and subtitles, making it easy to convey complex ideas in a visually appealing and accessible format.
Explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI explainer video generator in a 90-second deep dive tailored for tech enthusiasts and developers. This video highlights the software's ability to transform scripts into dynamic videos using text-to-video technology, complete with customizable voiceovers and aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.
Unveil the secrets of cost-effective video production in a 30-second animated explainer designed for startups and entrepreneurs. Leveraging HeyGen's media library and stock support, this video demonstrates how to create high-quality content without breaking the bank, ensuring your message reaches the right audience with style and precision.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Sizing/Fit Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging and informative sizing and fit explainer videos with ease using our intuitive tools.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script that outlines the key points you want to convey about sizing and fit. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual format.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your brand's style. These templates provide a solid foundation for your animated explainer video, ensuring a polished and cohesive look.
Step 3
Add Voice Over
Enhance your video with a professional voice over using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. This feature allows you to add a human touch to your video, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and export options ensure your video is ready for any platform, maximizing audience engagement.

HeyGen's explainer video maker empowers businesses to create engaging, animated explainer videos effortlessly. With AI-driven tools and video templates, you can enhance audience engagement and deliver cost-effective solutions.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

Enhance training programs by using AI to create interactive videos that improve learner retention and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and a variety of video templates, making it easy to create engaging animated explainer videos. With AI-powered tools, you can quickly generate professional-quality content without needing extensive technical skills.

What features does HeyGen provide for enhancing audience engagement?

HeyGen enhances audience engagement by offering customizable AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing you to create personalized and interactive 2D animated videos. These features help capture and maintain viewer interest effectively.

Can HeyGen's AI explainer video generator handle different video lengths?

Yes, HeyGen's AI explainer video generator is versatile and can accommodate various video lengths. This flexibility ensures that your content is tailored to meet specific audience needs and engagement goals.

What technical advantages does HeyGen's explainer video software offer?

HeyGen's explainer video software provides technical advantages such as text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features streamline the video creation process, ensuring high-quality outputs that align with your brand's requirements.

