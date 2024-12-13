Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Easily

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the world of whiteboard-style videos in this 60-second explainer, designed for educators and trainers. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, transform complex ideas into easy-to-understand animations. The video combines clear, concise visuals with a professional voiceover, ensuring your message is both informative and engaging. Ideal for increasing audience engagement, this format is perfect for educational content creators.
Prompt 2
This 30-second screencast video is tailored for tech enthusiasts and software developers looking to demonstrate new features or software updates. Utilizing HeyGen's media library and stock support, create a visually appealing and informative video that highlights key functionalities. The crisp visuals and clear audio narration ensure your audience stays informed and engaged, making it a must-have tool for technical presentations.
Prompt 3
Dive into the realm of 3D animated videos with this 90-second explainer, crafted for creative professionals and digital marketers. Leverage HeyGen's templates and scenes to produce visually stunning content that captures the essence of your brand. The combination of immersive visuals and a compelling voiceover will elevate your storytelling, making it an essential asset for those aiming to create memorable and impactful videos.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an Explainer Video Maker

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling video script that clearly conveys your message. This will serve as the foundation for your animated explainer video, ensuring it captures your audience's attention and enhances brand awareness.
2
Step 2
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Select from a variety of explainer video templates available in our software. Whether you prefer 2D animated videos or whiteboard-style videos, our templates provide a creative starting point for your project.
3
Step 3
Add Voice Over with AI Voice Generator
Enhance your video by adding a professional voice over using our AI voice generator. This feature allows you to create a polished and engaging narrative that complements your video script.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video with Flexible Options
Once your video is complete, use our video export options to save your project in the desired format. Our software supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export settings, ensuring your video is ready for any platform.

Use Cases

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance learning experiences by creating dynamic training videos that improve retention and engagement using HeyGen's advanced video editing features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a variety of explainer video templates, making it easy to create professional animated explainer videos. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, users can efficiently produce engaging content.

What types of animated videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports the creation of 2D animated videos, whiteboard-style videos, and even 3D animated videos. The platform's extensive media library and customizable templates allow for diverse and creative video production.

Can HeyGen enhance audience engagement through video content?

Yes, HeyGen enhances audience engagement by providing tools like voiceover generation and subtitles, which help in delivering clear and captivating messages. The platform's branding controls ensure that videos align with your brand identity, boosting brand awareness.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides robust video editing tools, including an AI voice generator and aspect-ratio resizing. These features, along with video export options, ensure that your explainer videos are polished and ready for any platform.

