Singer Video Maker: Create Stunning Music Videos Easily
Create captivating music and lyric videos using our professionally designed templates and scenes to quickly bring your vision to life.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an innovative AI video generator that empowers artists and content creators to produce compelling visual content. Easily create promotional videos and social media clips, transforming how you reach audiences as a singer video maker.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce short, captivating social media videos and clips to promote your music and connect with fans.
Produce High-Performing Ad Campaigns.
Design powerful AI-powered video ads in minutes to effectively promote new releases and expand your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional AI videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI video generator that streamlines content creation. Our platform allows you to produce professional videos with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, all through an easy-to-use online editor, eliminating the need for complex video editing software.
Can I customize my music videos with my own content using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your content. You can easily upload files, including your own music, images, and video clips, to seamlessly integrate them with our professionally-designed templates and extensive stock videos, creating unique music videos.
What are the export and sharing options available for videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen allows you to easily download your finished projects as MP4 files, ready for various platforms. You can also utilize automatic caption generation and aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your videos for sharing across social media and other video platforms like YouTube and Spotify.
How do HeyGen's AI avatars and automatic captions enhance video production?
HeyGen's verified AI avatars bring scripts to life, paired with advanced voiceover generation for engaging content. The automatic caption generator further boosts accessibility and engagement by ensuring your message is clear and widely understood, enhancing any promo video or lyric video.