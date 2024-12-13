Side by Side Video Maker: Create Split Screen Videos Easily
Combine multiple video clips with our online split screen video editor. Easily resize and export for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram in minutes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, your ultimate side-by-side video maker and split screen editor, helps combine multiple videos in one frame effortlessly, creating engaging content fast.
Create Dynamic Social Media Content.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips that leverage side-by-side layouts for reactions, comparisons, or dual perspectives, boosting viewer engagement instantly.
Design Impactful Marketing Ads.
Craft high-performing advertisements by using side-by-side videos to showcase product comparisons, before-and-after scenarios, or compelling testimonials, driving better campaign results.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I easily create a side by side video online?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive online video editor that makes creating a side by side video incredibly simple. You can effortlessly combine multiple video clips into one frame using our easy-to-use interface.
What layout options are available for combining multiple videos in one frame?
HeyGen's split screen video editor provides flexible layout options, allowing you to arrange your multiple video clips side by side, top and bottom, or in custom arrangements. This ensures your comparison video or reaction video looks exactly how you envision.
Can I export my split screen video in a high-quality format for various platforms?
Absolutely. With HeyGen, you can easily export and download your finished split screen video as a high-quality MP4 file. This makes it ready for sharing across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Does HeyGen allow for customization and full control over my side by side video project?
As a powerful side by side video maker, HeyGen offers comprehensive editing tools and style customization. You have full control over the placement and resizing of your multiple video clips, ensuring your final video perfectly matches your creative vision.