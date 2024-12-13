Side by Side Video Maker: Create Split Screen Videos Easily

Combine multiple video clips with our online split screen video editor. Easily resize and export for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram in minutes.

Craft a detailed 90-second instructional video demonstrating how to effectively use a side by side video maker for a step-by-step tutorial. Target new users exploring video editing tools, employing a clean, screen-recorded visual style with highlighted UI elements and a calm, clear voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, complemented by upbeat background music, making the process seem easy-to-use.
Creative Engine

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Side by Side Video Maker Works

Effortlessly combine multiple video clips into one dynamic frame, perfect for comparisons, reactions, or creative storytelling, then share across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Step 1
Upload Your Videos
Begin by uploading your multiple video clips. Our online video editor supports various formats, ensuring a smooth start to your project.
Step 2
Choose Your Layout
Select your desired Layout, such as Left and Right or Top and Bottom, to arrange your videos side by side. Customize the placement to fit your vision using our flexible templates.
Step 3
Customize Settings
Refine your creation by adjusting the Sound for each video clip. You can also set the Duration and ensure the perfect synchronization for your split screen video using our intuitive editing tools.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied, Export and download your finished MP4 file. Utilize our aspect-ratio resizing & exports to share your side by side video directly to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram with ease.

HeyGen, your ultimate side-by-side video maker and split screen editor, helps combine multiple videos in one frame effortlessly, creating engaging content fast.

Illustrate Compelling Customer Stories

Visually present customer success stories and testimonials using side-by-side layouts, effectively highlighting results and building trust with potential clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create a side by side video online?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive online video editor that makes creating a side by side video incredibly simple. You can effortlessly combine multiple video clips into one frame using our easy-to-use interface.

What layout options are available for combining multiple videos in one frame?

HeyGen's split screen video editor provides flexible layout options, allowing you to arrange your multiple video clips side by side, top and bottom, or in custom arrangements. This ensures your comparison video or reaction video looks exactly how you envision.

Can I export my split screen video in a high-quality format for various platforms?

Absolutely. With HeyGen, you can easily export and download your finished split screen video as a high-quality MP4 file. This makes it ready for sharing across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Does HeyGen allow for customization and full control over my side by side video project?

As a powerful side by side video maker, HeyGen offers comprehensive editing tools and style customization. You have full control over the placement and resizing of your multiple video clips, ensuring your final video perfectly matches your creative vision.

