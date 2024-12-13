Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Effortlessly

Unlock the power of AI video editing with HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface and customizable promo video templates.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Dive into the world of seamless video creation with a 60-second narrative tailored for tech enthusiasts and content creators. Highlighting HeyGen's AI video editing capabilities, this video demonstrates how to create promo videos with ease. The technical prowess of AI avatars and voiceover generation is showcased through dynamic visuals and crisp audio. This video is ideal for those looking to explore advanced video editing tools while maintaining a mobile-friendly approach.
Prompt 2
Experience the future of video marketing in a 30-second promo designed for entrepreneurs and digital marketers. This video emphasizes the creative potential of HeyGen's promo video templates. With a focus on vibrant visuals and engaging storytelling, users can effortlessly craft videos that resonate with their brand identity. The inclusion of subtitles ensures accessibility, making it perfect for diverse social media channels.
Prompt 3
Embark on a creative journey with a 90-second video crafted for educators and trainers. This narrative explores the technical aspects of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The video combines educational content with visually appealing graphics and AI-generated voiceovers, offering a comprehensive guide to creating impactful promo videos. The visual style is informative yet engaging, making it suitable for training sessions and educational platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Promo Video Maker

Create stunning promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and templates.

Step 1
Choose a Promo Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed promo video templates. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a polished and engaging look.
Step 2
Add Your Brand Logos
Personalize your video by uploading your brand logos. This step helps maintain brand consistency and makes your promo video instantly recognizable.
Step 3
Apply AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add professional narration that complements your visuals and engages your audience.
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. This ensures your promo video looks great and performs well across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce stunning promo videos using AI video editing tools, promo video templates, and a drag-and-drop interface, ensuring your brand stands out across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact by creating dynamic promo videos that tell authentic customer success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create promo videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a seamless way to create promo videos with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of promo video templates. You can easily incorporate brand logos and stock footage to craft professional videos that align with your brand's identity.

What makes HeyGen's video editing tools stand out?

HeyGen's video editing tools are enhanced by AI video editing capabilities, allowing for quick and precise edits. The platform supports AI voiceovers and automatic subtitle generation, ensuring your videos are both engaging and accessible.

Can I use HeyGen for social media channels?

Absolutely! HeyGen is designed to be mobile-friendly and offers aspect-ratio resizing, making it easy to export videos optimized for various social media channels. This ensures your content looks great no matter where it's shared.

Does HeyGen provide resources for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen includes a comprehensive media library with stock footage and customizable templates. These resources, combined with branding controls, allow you to create unique and impactful promo videos effortlessly.

