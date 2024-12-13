Short Term Rental Video Maker: Boost Bookings Instantly

Turn your listing photos into captivating Airbnb video tours instantly, leveraging AI-powered generation for higher occupancy.

Imagine effortlessly showcasing your charming vacation rental with a vibrant 30-second video. This video, perfect for potential guests and property owners, will feature bright, inviting visuals and a warm, friendly voiceover generated instantly through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, giving an immersive feel to your property.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Short Term Rental Video Maker Works

Transform your existing listing photos into captivating video tours that impress potential guests and make your property stand out, effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Listing Photos
Start by uploading your high-quality existing listing photos directly to the platform. This simple step forms the foundation for creating your stunning property showcase, saving you significant time.
2
Step 2
Generate Engaging Narratives with AI
Leverage our integrated AI to automatically craft compelling descriptions and narratives for each image. This powerful feature ensures your virtual tour highlights every detail, bringing your property to life.
3
Step 3
Select Your Visual Style
Choose from a variety of professional templates and scenes to perfectly match your property's aesthetic. Personalize your video without needing any complex editing skills, making it a true DIY video creation experience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Tour
Finalize your captivating video and export it in optimal formats for sharing across all platforms. Easily create dynamic virtual tours that stand out, perfect for your Airbnb listing.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your existing photos into captivating short term rental video tours. Leverage AI to effortlessly create stunning property rental video content without a camera or editing, boosting your vacation rental bookings and providing immersive virtual tours for potential guests.

Highlight Guest Testimonials

.

Transform positive guest feedback into compelling video testimonials, building trust and showcasing the excellent experience offered by your rental property.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a compelling video for my property listing?

HeyGen transforms your existing listing photos into captivating property rental videos with AI, eliminating the need for a camera or complex editing. Simply upload your listing photos, and HeyGen generates a professional virtual tour instantly to help boost bookings.

What kind of vacation rental video can HeyGen help me create without any design skills?

With HeyGen's AI video maker, you can easily produce a professional vacation rental video or Airbnb video tour, complete with voiceovers and subtitles. Our intuitive platform allows anyone to create stunning property videos without special design or editing skills.

How does HeyGen help short term rental owners stand out and attract more guests?

HeyGen empowers short term rental owners to create dynamic property videos that offer potential guests an immersive feel of their space. By showcasing your listing with high-quality AI-generated content, you effectively stand out and boost bookings for your vacation rental.

Can I really make a professional property rental video using only existing photos and no camera?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create a professional property rental video instantly using only your existing listing photos. Our AI technology handles the heavy lifting, providing DIY tips and generating a high-quality video without needing a camera or extensive editing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo