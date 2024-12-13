Create Viral Content with Our Short Form Video Maker

Jumpstart your video creation with professional templates and easy-to-use tools to make stunning short videos quickly.

Create a concise 1-minute tutorial video demonstrating how to leverage HeyGen as an AI video maker for technical documentation. Target this video at tech-savvy professionals, aiming for a clean, instructional visual style with a professional voiceover. Utilize the "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly convert technical briefs into engaging short form video content, ensuring all key points are reinforced with "Subtitles/captions".

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Short Form Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging short videos for platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels with our intuitive online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create Your Short Video
Start your project by generating video from a script or choosing a template. Our powerful AI video maker helps you bring your ideas to life quickly and efficiently.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your content with dynamic features. Utilize HeyGen's capabilities to easily add animated captions, ensuring your message is clear and captivating.
3
Step 3
Apply Finishing Touches
Refine your video for perfect presentation. Use our aspect-ratio resizing feature to optimize your short video for various social media platforms.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and share it with the world. Export your polished short video, ready for platforms like YouTube Shorts, to maximize your reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for creating stunning short form videos quickly. Easily transform your content into engaging short videos, perfect for social media like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, using our intuitive online short video maker.

Customer Success Stories

.

Develop compelling short AI videos to highlight customer testimonials and success stories, building trust and credibility effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform scripts into engaging short form videos, making it an intuitive online short video maker. You can easily create videos with customizable AI avatars and voiceovers directly from text, streamlining the entire production process.

Can HeyGen be used as a comprehensive short video editor?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a powerful video editor, allowing you to trim and edit clips, add animated captions, and enhance your short videos. It supports resizing videos for various platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, ensuring your content looks perfect everywhere.

What features does HeyGen offer for quick video production?

HeyGen accelerates video production with a rich library of templates and a user-friendly interface for creating short videos efficiently. You can quickly add b-rolls, generate animated captions, and integrate music to elevate your content without complex tools.

Does HeyGen support branding and visual consistency in videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to maintain visual consistency across all your created videos. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and choose from a diverse media library to align with your brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo