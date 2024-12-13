Short Film Trailer Video Maker: Create Stunning Trailers

Design stunning movie trailers online using our extensive 'Templates & scenes' to bring your short film to life.

A 30-second short film trailer is needed to build suspense for an upcoming indie sci-fi horror film, targeting film festival selectors and genre enthusiasts. The visual style should be dark and gritty, featuring rapid cuts between eerie spacecraft interiors and unsettling alien encounters, complemented by a low, rumbling sound design and a tense, orchestral score. HeyGen's Voiceover generation can deliver a chilling, cryptic narration that leaves the audience wanting more, making this a truly captivating movie trailer.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Short Film Trailer Video Maker Works

Craft captivating short film trailers with ease, attracting your audience in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Select a Trailer Template
Choose from a diverse range of professionally designed trailer templates or start from scratch. Our online platform provides a strong foundation for your creative vision.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Film Footage
Easily upload your short film clips and images. Utilize the Media library/stock support to enhance your trailer with additional visuals or sounds.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Personalize your trailer with Customization options. Include powerful music, dynamic text animations, and Voiceover generation to create a compelling narrative.
4
Step 4
Export Your Stunning Trailer
Finalize your movie trailer and Export in High Definition. Your stunning trailers are ready for YouTube Channels or social media sharing.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines the process of being a short film trailer video maker, leveraging AI features to create stunning trailers. Easily create trailers and captivating promotional content with our intuitive AI Trailer Generator.

Inspire Audience Anticipation

.

Develop compelling trailers that inspire and build anticipation for your short films, effectively captivating your target audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI enhance my short film trailer?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features to help you create stunning trailers for your short film. Our platform uses text-to-video from script and voiceover generation to bring your vision to life, ensuring a captivating movie trailer.

What makes HeyGen an intuitive trailer maker for cinematic videos?

HeyGen simplifies the trailer production process with an intuitive online platform and a wide selection of trailer templates. You can effortlessly create professional-grade content, customizing scenes and adding elements from our extensive media library.

Can I customize my movie trailer with unique branding and effects using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust customization options, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and dynamic text animations for a truly unique movie trailer. Enhance your video with various effects and transitions to make it stand out on social media pages or YouTube Channels.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality output for my short film trailer?

HeyGen is designed to produce high-quality visuals and audio for your short film trailer. Our seamless workflow supports aspect-ratio resizing and ensures you can export in high definition, ready for any platform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo