Short Film Trailer Video Maker: Create Stunning Trailers
Design stunning movie trailers online using our extensive 'Templates & scenes' to bring your short film to life.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines the process of being a short film trailer video maker, leveraging AI features to create stunning trailers. Easily create trailers and captivating promotional content with our intuitive AI Trailer Generator.
Create Engaging Film Promos.
Quickly generate high-performing video promotions and trailers for your short films to capture audience attention effortlessly.
Produce Social-Ready Teasers.
Craft engaging short film teasers and clips optimized for social media platforms, driving wider reach and viewer interest.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen's AI enhance my short film trailer?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI features to help you create stunning trailers for your short film. Our platform uses text-to-video from script and voiceover generation to bring your vision to life, ensuring a captivating movie trailer.
What makes HeyGen an intuitive trailer maker for cinematic videos?
HeyGen simplifies the trailer production process with an intuitive online platform and a wide selection of trailer templates. You can effortlessly create professional-grade content, customizing scenes and adding elements from our extensive media library.
Can I customize my movie trailer with unique branding and effects using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust customization options, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and dynamic text animations for a truly unique movie trailer. Enhance your video with various effects and transitions to make it stand out on social media pages or YouTube Channels.
How does HeyGen ensure high-quality output for my short film trailer?
HeyGen is designed to produce high-quality visuals and audio for your short film trailer. Our seamless workflow supports aspect-ratio resizing and ensures you can export in high definition, ready for any platform.