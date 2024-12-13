Shopping Ad Video Maker for High-Converting Ads

Boost sales and engage customers with compelling video ads. Leverage our templates & scenes to create impactful shopping videos easily.

Imagine a 30-second, upbeat shopping ad designed for small business owners and e-commerce entrepreneurs eager to drive conversions, showcasing how effortlessly they can transform their product images into dynamic ads. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring quick cuts of appealing products, while the audio is an energetic, optimistic track. This video would emphasize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly build engaging advertisements and its "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly add persuasive messaging.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a professional 45-second video ad targeting marketing managers and creative teams looking to build their brand with innovative "AI video ad maker" tools, highlighting the cutting-edge capabilities available. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and innovative, utilizing smooth transitions and a confident, inspiring soundtrack. This video will demonstrate HeyGen's sophisticated "AI avatars" presenting key brand messages and its precise "Voiceover generation" to create localized and impactful narratives, elevating brand presence across diverse markets.
Develop a fast-paced, authentic 15-second "Product Video" tailored for influencers and product marketers aiming to quickly create engaging content for "social platforms" and leverage "UGC Video" for authenticity. The visual style should be dynamic and user-generated content (UGC) inspired, featuring real people interacting with products in various fun settings, accompanied by a trendy, upbeat pop track. This short ad would showcase HeyGen's ability to efficiently handle diverse media with its "Media library/stock support" and easily adapt to different platform requirements using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to maximize reach.
Craft a friendly and empowering 60-second explainer video for beginners and non-designers who want to "create video ads" using an intuitive "online video editor", illustrating the simplicity of the process. The visual presentation should be clean and tutorial-like, featuring screen recordings of the HeyGen interface with clear, easy-to-follow steps, set to a calm, encouraging background music. This video would particularly highlight how HeyGen automatically generates "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility and enhanced engagement, making professional ad creation accessible to everyone.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Shopping Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging video ads for your products. Drive conversions and build your brand with powerful AI-powered tools and an intuitive online video editor.

Step 1
Choose a Template or Start from Scratch
Begin your project by selecting a professional video template designed for shopping ads, or start with a blank canvas to build your ad from the ground up using our "Templates & scenes" for a quick and easy start.
Step 2
Create Engaging Product Content
Bring your products to life. Integrate your product images and craft compelling scripts, then leverage "AI avatars" and voice clones to deliver your message, creating dynamic and persuasive video ads.
Step 3
Customize Your Brand's Look
Personalize your video ad to align with your brand identity. Apply "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to your video, ensuring consistency with your brand's aesthetic across all your campaigns and enhancing brand recall.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Ad
Prepare your finished video ad for distribution. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for various social platforms, making it ready to reach your target audience and drive conversions.

Use Cases

Transform your marketing with HeyGen's AI video ad maker. Create high-performing shopping ad videos quickly to drive conversions and build your brand presence across platforms.

Showcase Product Reviews & Testimonials

Develop authentic user-generated content videos to build trust and persuade potential customers with compelling product stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging video ads for shopping and product promotion?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-impact shopping ad videos and Product Videos. Utilize our AI video ad maker with customizable video templates and AI avatars to generate compelling UGC Video content that drives conversions.

What creative features does HeyGen provide for building a strong brand identity in video ads?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your brand colors, fonts, and logo into every video ad. Easily customize templates to produce playful or elegant video ads that consistently reinforce your brand identity.

How does HeyGen's AI video ad maker streamline the video creation process?

HeyGen's AI video ad maker streamlines production with its intuitive online video editor and drag-and-drop editor. You can quickly generate videos from a script using text-to-video capabilities and easily adjust aspect ratios for various social platforms.

Can HeyGen create video ads in multiple languages with AI avatars?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to create dynamic video ads featuring realistic AI avatars. Our platform supports voiceover generation and subtitles in over 50 languages, ensuring your message reaches a global audience.

