Shopify Video Maker: Boost Sales with Engaging Product Videos
Unlock higher conversions for your Shopify store. Effortlessly create compelling product videos with customizable templates and smart AI-powered text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers Shopify video makers to effortlessly create AI-Powered product videos and promotional videos, boosting conversion and creating high-performing video ads with ease.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Create impactful video ads quickly, driving higher engagement and sales for your Shopify products.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce engaging social media videos for your products, captivating audiences and expanding your Shopify store's reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling videos for my products or brand?
HeyGen is an AI-Powered video maker that enables you to easily create high-quality product videos and promotional videos. You can leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to quickly generate engaging content from your script, making video creation accessible for everyone.
What customization options are available to make my videos on HeyGen unique?
HeyGen offers extensive customization features, including a Brand Kit to ensure brand consistency with your logos and colors. You can choose from various customizable templates and integrate stock footage to produce unique video ads tailored to your specific needs.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of making high-quality video ads?
Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies making professional video ads with its AI-Powered capabilities. You can convert text to video, generate realistic voiceovers, and add automatic captions, streamlining the entire video editing workflow for impressive results.
Does HeyGen support various formats for sharing my promotional videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to optimize your promotional videos for different platforms by offering aspect-ratio resizing and unlimited video exports. This ensures your content is perfectly formatted for social media and other channels, maximizing your reach.