Shopify Video Maker: Boost Sales with Engaging Product Videos

Unlock higher conversions for your Shopify store. Effortlessly create compelling product videos with customizable templates and smart AI-powered text-to-video from script.

Craft a vibrant 30-second product video designed for small Shopify store owners, highlighting their latest inventory. The visual style should be bright and energetic, with dynamic cuts showcasing product features, accompanied by an upbeat, modern background music and clear enthusiastic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to streamline the creation process, making it simple for any shopify video maker to quickly generate compelling content.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Shopify Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional product videos and video ads for your Shopify store, boosting engagement and conversions with intuitive AI tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start creating your product video by selecting from a range of professionally designed "templates & scenes" tailored for e-commerce, or generate from a script using AI to craft stunning, "customizable templates" for your products.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media
Populate your chosen template with your own product images, videos, and text. Enhance your visuals further by utilizing HeyGen's "media library/stock support" to find high-quality "stock footage" relevant to your brand.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Personalize your video to match your unique brand identity by applying your logo, specific brand colors, and fonts using the intuitive "branding controls". This ensures your "Brand Kit" is consistently represented across all your promotional content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your video and use "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for various platforms like Shopify, Instagram, or TikTok. Download your high-quality video, ready for compelling "video ads" and promotional content.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers Shopify video makers to effortlessly create AI-Powered product videos and promotional videos, boosting conversion and creating high-performing video ads with ease.

Showcase Customer Success

Feature customer testimonials and success stories to build trust and boost conversions for your Shopify store.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling videos for my products or brand?

HeyGen is an AI-Powered video maker that enables you to easily create high-quality product videos and promotional videos. You can leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to quickly generate engaging content from your script, making video creation accessible for everyone.

What customization options are available to make my videos on HeyGen unique?

HeyGen offers extensive customization features, including a Brand Kit to ensure brand consistency with your logos and colors. You can choose from various customizable templates and integrate stock footage to produce unique video ads tailored to your specific needs.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of making high-quality video ads?

Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies making professional video ads with its AI-Powered capabilities. You can convert text to video, generate realistic voiceovers, and add automatic captions, streamlining the entire video editing workflow for impressive results.

Does HeyGen support various formats for sharing my promotional videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to optimize your promotional videos for different platforms by offering aspect-ratio resizing and unlimited video exports. This ensures your content is perfectly formatted for social media and other channels, maximizing your reach.

