Shopify Store Video Maker: Boost Sales with AI Videos
Effortlessly create stunning product videos for social media and ads. Use our intuitive templates and text-to-video from script feature to maximize your sales.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI Shopify video generator. Quickly create stunning product videos and simple promotional videos to boost your store's marketing and sales.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Create powerful video ads rapidly with AI to drive sales and traffic to your Shopify store.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating social media videos and clips to boost brand visibility and customer engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning product videos for Shopify stores?
HeyGen enables Shopify store owners to quickly generate high-quality product videos using AI. Leverage our intuitive tools and diverse templates to showcase your products effectively and create engaging content for your store.
What kind of simple promotional videos can HeyGen help me create for my e-commerce business?
HeyGen allows you to produce various short-form content like product demos, social media ads for platforms like Facebook, and engaging stories. Our built-in editor and AI voices ensure your videos are impactful for maximum sales potential.
Can HeyGen incorporate branding elements into product videos for a consistent look?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to easily add your logo, specific brand colors, and custom fonts to all your product videos. This ensures every video aligns perfectly with your on-brand design guidelines.
Does HeyGen offer templates and automatic captions to speed up video creation?
Yes, HeyGen features a wide selection of customizable templates and automatically generates captions for your videos. These tools significantly accelerate the video-making process, helping you create stunning product videos efficiently for your Shopify store.