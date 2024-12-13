Shopify product video maker: Boost sales with engaging videos

For Shopify merchants and store owners, effortlessly generate promotional videos with our Text-to-video from script feature for higher engagement.

Create a dynamic 45-second product video tailored for busy Shopify merchants, showcasing how effortlessly they can transform product descriptions into compelling visuals. Employ a fast-paced, clean visual style with quick cuts highlighting key features of a product, supported by an energetic background track and clear "Voiceover generation" that explains the benefits, utilizing HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to quickly generate professional "product videos."

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a vibrant 30-second promotional video aimed at small business owners new to video marketing, illustrating the simplicity of creating engaging content. The video should feature bright, inviting visuals demonstrating the intuitive "e-commerce product video creator" interface, complemented by an upbeat, friendly tone from a charismatic "AI avatar" narrating the steps to develop effective "promotional videos" with ease.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 60-second video for Shopify store owners who wish to re-purpose their existing assets into dynamic "product videos" that boost engagement. This video should adopt a professional visual style with smooth transitions, demonstrating how easily "product images" can be brought to life, featuring an inspiring modern background track and clear "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility, leveraging HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enhance content.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sleek 30-second video designed for brand-conscious merchants and marketers, emphasizing the creation of professional, on-brand content directly from their "Shopify app" integration. Employ a consistent and polished visual style that highlights the versatility of different "Templates & scenes," accompanied by sophisticated background music and a confident "Voiceover generation" ensuring every "video maker" can maintain their unique brand identity effortlessly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Shopify product video maker Works

Easily create engaging product videos for your Shopify store to captivate customers and showcase your products with professional flair.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your e-commerce product video by choosing from a range of professional templates or start fresh using the built-in editor.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Media
Effortlessly import your product images and video clips, or use a product URL to pull media directly. Arrange your content with the intuitive drag and drop editor.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Elevate your video with intelligent features like automatic captions to ensure accessibility and engagement. Further personalize with text prompts and on-brand design.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and seamlessly export your high-quality video in various aspect ratios, ready for your Shopify store, social media, or other promotional videos.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Customer Testimonial Videos

.

Craft authentic customer testimonial videos to build trust and highlight product benefits on your Shopify store and marketing channels.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Shopify product videos?

HeyGen empowers Shopify merchants to create stunning product videos and promotional videos quickly. With its AI Video Generator and built-in editor, you can customize your video content, ensuring on-brand design that resonates with your audience.

Is it easy to create product videos with HeyGen's AI Video Generator?

Yes, HeyGen features an intuitive drag and drop editor, making it simple for anyone to create engaging product videos. You can use text prompts to generate AI videos with realistic AI voices, streamlining your video maker process efficiently.

How does HeyGen ensure my product videos align with my brand?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to maintain on-brand design with custom logos and colors. You can easily add text overlays and various video effects to customize your video, ensuring every product video reflects your unique brand identity.

What unique features does HeyGen offer for e-commerce product video creation?

HeyGen stands out as an e-commerce product video creator by offering features like automatic captions and a vast media library. This helps merchants and store owners produce high-quality product videos optimized for social media and other marketing channels, directly from a powerful Shopify product video maker.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo