Shopify onboarding video generator: Create Engaging Videos Fast
Generate stunning product videos instantly using Text-to-video from script to captivate your audience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 60-second "promotional video" targeting e-commerce marketers looking to "Boost sales" with cutting-edge content. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing bold graphics and an engaging, confident "AI voice" for narration. Highlight how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can present key product features, making marketing more impactful and personal.
Develop a concise 30-second video showcasing how established Shopify brands can customize their "branded content" using HeyGen. Aim for a sophisticated and modern visual aesthetic with custom brand colors and a subtle, inspiring background score. Demonstrate the flexibility of "Media library/stock support" to seamlessly integrate unique assets and maintain a consistent brand identity.
Produce an easy-to-follow 50-second tutorial for busy entrepreneurs, demonstrating the power of HeyGen as an "AI video generator" for quick "video creation". The visual style should be clean and user-friendly, with clear on-screen text and a friendly, encouraging voiceover. Emphasize the simplicity of transforming a script into a full video using the "Text-to-video from script" capability, complete with automatic "Subtitles/captions".
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Product Onboarding and Training.
Improve user understanding and retention with AI-powered instructional videos for your Shopify products.
Produce Engaging Product Explainer Videos.
Quickly create compelling video content to introduce new products or features to your Shopify customers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative marketing video strategies?
HeyGen empowers you to elevate your marketing videos and promotional videos by leveraging advanced AI video generation. You can utilize realistic AI avatars and a robust text-to-video feature to create engaging branded content quickly, transforming your ideas into visually compelling narratives.
Can HeyGen help me create engaging product videos for my e-commerce store?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an exceptional e-commerce product video creator designed to produce high-quality product videos. Our platform offers diverse video templates and AI voice options, making it simple to generate captivating Shoppable Videos that highlight your products effectively and boost engagement.
What level of customization do I have when creating videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive customization options, allowing you to tailor every aspect of your video creation. You can utilize branding controls for logos and colors, access a rich stock media library, and customize video content with unique AI voice and AI captions for a professional touch.
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for various content needs?
HeyGen simplifies video creation through its intuitive drag and drop editor and diverse video templates. Our powerful AI video generator streamlines the process, enabling you to produce everything from how-to videos to testimonial videos efficiently, ensuring your message is always clear and engaging.