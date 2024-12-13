The Easiest Setup Guide Video Maker

Quickly create professional how-to and tutorial videos with HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script capability.

Imagine creating a captivating 45-second "DIY video" tutorial showcasing how to repurpose old glass jars into stylish home decor, perfect for craft enthusiasts and budget-conscious decorators. The visual style should be bright and airy, with a cheerful, acoustic background track, emphasizing the project's simplicity and charm. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to easily structure the step-by-step process, making it intuitive for viewers to follow along.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Setup Guide Video Maker Works

Easily create professional setup guide videos using HeyGen's intuitive platform, leveraging AI to streamline your video creation workflow from script to export.

1
Step 1
Create Your Setup Guide Script
Draft your guide's content. Utilize the text-to-video feature by pasting your script directly, ensuring an efficient and accurate video generation workflow.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select an AI avatar to present your video. This feature allows you to personalize your video maker experience and effectively engage your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's identity. Use the branding controls to add your logo and colors, making your tutorial videos consistent and professional.
4
Step 4
Export Your How-To Video
Review and finalize your guide. Export your polished how-to video in various aspect ratios for easy sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of setup guide videos, functioning as a powerful video maker that transforms complex instructions into clear, engaging how-to and tutorial videos effortlessly. Leverage AI to quickly produce professional setup guides that boost understanding and retention.

Produce Quick Social Media Setup Tips

.

Effortlessly create short, engaging setup guide videos and clips for social media in minutes, making complex instructions digestible and shareable to a broad audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging setup guide videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional setup guide videos effortlessly. Simply input your script, and our AI avatars, coupled with intuitive templates, transform your text into a dynamic how-to video without complex video editing.

What tools does HeyGen offer to ensure my tutorial videos look professional?

HeyGen provides robust video creation tools, including customizable templates and scenes, a rich media library, and branding controls to ensure your tutorial videos maintain a professional and consistent appearance that reflects your brand identity.

Can HeyGen help improve the accessibility of my instructional videos?

Absolutely. As a versatile video maker, HeyGen enhances accessibility for your instructional videos by automatically generating subtitles and captions, and offering diverse voiceover generation options to reach a wider audience effectively.

Does HeyGen support different video formats for various platforms?

Yes, HeyGen ensures your video maker workflow is flexible. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and export your setup guide videos in multiple formats, ready for any platform, without additional effort.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo