Service Provider Promo Video Maker: Boost Your Business

Effortlessly create professional marketing videos with AI, using ready-made templates and powerful voiceover generation.

Imagine a 30-second promo video showcasing a new service for small business owners, featuring a bright, energetic visual style with an upbeat music track and a clear voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation. This marketing video effectively communicates value to potential clients, highlighting the ease of using an AI Promo Video Maker.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Service Provider Promo Video Maker Works

Craft professional promo videos for your services quickly and easily with our AI-powered video maker, designed to enhance your online presence and attract more clients.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Craft your message, then paste your script into our AI Promo Video Maker to instantly generate scenes and outline your narrative.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars and Assets
Select from a library of professional templates or choose an AI avatar to present your content. Enhance your marketing video with stock media or your own uploads, and generate realistic voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Subtitles
Use our video editor to apply your brand's colors and logo, ensuring consistency. Easily add subtitles to improve accessibility and engagement for your service provider promo video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Promo Video
Review your creation for final touches. Export your high-quality promo videos in various aspect ratios, ready to share across all your preferred platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen helps service providers create compelling promo videos. Our AI Promo Video Maker swiftly generates high-impact marketing videos.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Showcase authentic customer success stories with engaging AI videos, building trust and credibility for your service provider business.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating promo videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform simple text prompts into professional promo videos. As an intuitive AI Promo Video Maker, it allows you to generate engaging content with realistic AI avatars and custom voiceovers, streamlining the entire creation process online.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for marketing videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive set of creative video editing tools to produce stunning marketing videos. Users can select from a variety of free templates, customize branding with logos and colors, and enhance their promo videos with built-in media and automatic subtitles.

Can HeyGen help service providers create compelling promotional content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal service provider promo video maker, enabling businesses to create compelling promo videos for product launches and marketing efforts. Its AI-powered platform allows service providers to quickly generate professional videos that engage their audience across various platforms.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online video editor for beginners?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online video maker, making complex video editing accessible to everyone. You can easily create videos by transforming text into speech, adding professional voiceovers, and generating accurate subtitles, all through a user-friendly interface.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo