Promo Video Maker: Elevate Your Brand with Ease
Create stunning promo videos effortlessly with AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface, perfect for enhancing your brand identity across social media channels.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Dive into the world of seamless video creation with a 60-second narrative that highlights the power of AI video editing. Targeted at tech-savvy entrepreneurs and content creators, this video demonstrates how HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation can bring your promo video templates to life. The sleek, modern visuals combined with a professional voiceover create an engaging experience that resonates with viewers across various platforms.
Capture attention with a 30-second mobile-friendly video ad designed for busy professionals and social media influencers. This video leverages HeyGen's media library and stock support to provide a quick and efficient way to produce high-quality content. With a clean and minimalist visual style, accompanied by a catchy soundtrack, this ad is perfect for promoting your services on-the-go, ensuring maximum impact with minimal effort.
Experience the future of video editing with a 45-second showcase of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Ideal for educators and trainers, this video highlights the ease of creating informative content using AI features. The educational yet engaging visual style, supported by clear subtitles, ensures that your message is accessible and impactful, making it a valuable tool for reaching a wider audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes promo video creation with AI-powered tools, offering seamless promo video templates and editing features to enhance brand identity across social media channels.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Effortlessly create compelling video ads that capture attention and drive engagement using HeyGen's AI video editing tools.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Quickly produce captivating mobile-friendly videos tailored for social media channels, boosting your brand's online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?
HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide array of promo video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft videos that align with their brand identity, using AI features to enhance creativity and efficiency.
What AI features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen offers advanced AI video editing tools, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. These features enable users to create professional-quality videos with ease, ensuring that each video is tailored to specific needs and social media channels.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand identity in videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring that every promo video reflects your unique brand identity. This is complemented by a rich media library and stock footage options to enhance your video ads.
Are HeyGen's videos optimized for mobile viewing?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures that all videos are mobile-friendly by offering aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This guarantees that your promo videos look great on any device, making them perfect for sharing across various social media channels.