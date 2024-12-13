Promo Video Maker: Elevate Your Brand with Ease

Create stunning promo videos effortlessly with AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface, perfect for enhancing your brand identity across social media channels.

439/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Dive into the world of seamless video creation with a 60-second narrative that highlights the power of AI video editing. Targeted at tech-savvy entrepreneurs and content creators, this video demonstrates how HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation can bring your promo video templates to life. The sleek, modern visuals combined with a professional voiceover create an engaging experience that resonates with viewers across various platforms.
Prompt 2
Capture attention with a 30-second mobile-friendly video ad designed for busy professionals and social media influencers. This video leverages HeyGen's media library and stock support to provide a quick and efficient way to produce high-quality content. With a clean and minimalist visual style, accompanied by a catchy soundtrack, this ad is perfect for promoting your services on-the-go, ensuring maximum impact with minimal effort.
Prompt 3
Experience the future of video editing with a 45-second showcase of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Ideal for educators and trainers, this video highlights the ease of creating informative content using AI features. The educational yet engaging visual style, supported by clear subtitles, ensures that your message is accessible and impactful, making it a valuable tool for reaching a wider audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Promo Video Maker

Create engaging promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your promo video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video presentation.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of promo video templates that suit your brand identity. These templates are designed to make your video creation process seamless and efficient.
3
Step 3
Add Stock Footage
Enhance your video with high-quality stock footage from HeyGen's extensive media library. This will help you create visually appealing content that captures your audience's attention.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for optimal viewing on social media channels. HeyGen ensures your videos are mobile-friendly and ready for sharing.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes promo video creation with AI-powered tools, offering seamless promo video templates and editing features to enhance brand identity across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight your brand's impact by creating dynamic videos that tell authentic customer success stories, enhancing brand identity.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide array of promo video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft videos that align with their brand identity, using AI features to enhance creativity and efficiency.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen offers advanced AI video editing tools, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. These features enable users to create professional-quality videos with ease, ensuring that each video is tailored to specific needs and social media channels.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand identity in videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring that every promo video reflects your unique brand identity. This is complemented by a rich media library and stock footage options to enhance your video ads.

Are HeyGen's videos optimized for mobile viewing?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures that all videos are mobile-friendly by offering aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This guarantees that your promo videos look great on any device, making them perfect for sharing across various social media channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo