Service Orientation Video Maker to Elevate New Hire Onboarding
Create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with AI avatars, boosting knowledge retention across your team.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a comprehensive 90-second technical tutorial video to guide existing employees through a new software update. The video should employ a precise, step-by-step approach, utilizing the Text-to-video from script feature to generate clear voiceover generation and on-screen text instructions, ensuring every detail is perfectly articulated for effective training videos.
Design an inspiring 2-minute video focused on fostering a strong culture of service orientation within the company, perfect for any onboarding video maker. Target this video at all employees, showcasing the importance of customer care through relatable scenarios and vibrant visuals. Utilize Templates & scenes to create a visually rich and engaging narrative, enhanced by relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support to reinforce company branding and create truly engaging videos.
Produce a succinct 45-second instructional video for all staff regarding recent policy updates, ensuring immediate knowledge retention. This instructional videos piece should be direct and clear, optimized for various platforms by leveraging Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Incorporate Subtitles/captions to guarantee accessibility across all viewing environments and assist in quickly conveying complex information.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Comprehensive Orientation Courses.
Easily create and distribute extensive service orientation and training content to all new hires, ensuring broad reach and consistent learning.
Enhance Engagement and Knowledge Retention.
Utilize AI to produce engaging orientation and training videos that captivate new employees, significantly improving information recall and application.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging training videos with AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly produce engaging videos for training or technical tutorials without needing cameras or actors. This streamlines the video production process for creating effective instructional videos.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all my onboarding videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates and robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo and colors into all your onboarding videos. This ensures consistent experiences and reinforces your company culture for new hires.
What features does HeyGen offer to enhance the learning experience in instructional content?
HeyGen enhances learning experiences through integrated voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, making your instructional videos accessible and easy to understand. These features help simplify complex information, improving knowledge retention for viewers.
How user-friendly is HeyGen's video editor for creating professional orientation videos?
HeyGen's intuitive video editor features drag-and-drop functionality and a wide selection of customizable templates, making it incredibly user-friendly for creating professional videos. This simplifies the entire process, helping teams streamline the onboarding process and other video needs efficiently.