Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 60-second video aimed at marketing teams seeking to innovate their marketing strategy. This video should feature professional live-action footage interspersed with impactful on-screen text, driven by an energetic soundtrack, showcasing how "AI avatars" generated through HeyGen can elevate their AI videos and personalize customer engagement.
Produce an impactful 30-second explainer video designed for startups and entrepreneurs needing rapid product overviews. The visual style should be minimalist and clean, with bold typography, complemented by a concise, clear voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, enabling quick transformation of ideas into polished animated explainer videos without complex production.
Craft a 50-second training video for customer service departments onboarding new hires on complex procedures. Utilize clear, step-by-step graphical illustrations with a calm, instructional voice to simplify information. Emphasize how HeyGen's vast "Media library/stock support" can enrich these training explainer videos, making the process of simplifying complex processes much more engaging and user-friendly.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Streamline Operations Training.
Develop comprehensive operational courses and AI explainer videos faster to effectively onboard and upskill your entire service team.
Simplify Complex Service Processes.
Break down intricate service operations and procedures into easily understandable explainer videos for enhanced clarity and improved team understanding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging explainer videos?
HeyGen provides an intuitive platform for crafting dynamic explainer videos, offering a wide array of explainer video templates and a rich stock media library. Users can easily integrate AI avatars and customize scenes using a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor to produce captivating animated explainer videos.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video platform for internal communications?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to simplify the creation of internal communications and training engagement videos. With AI avatars and realistic voiceovers generated from text-to-video scripts, HeyGen helps organizations quickly produce clear, professional AI videos that simplify complex processes and enhance message delivery.
How does HeyGen support diverse video production needs, including aspect-ratio resizing?
HeyGen serves as a versatile operations explainer video maker, enabling users to produce professional AI videos for various applications. It offers essential features like aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, ensuring your content is optimized for any platform while maintaining brand consistency with branding controls.
Can users without video editing experience create professional videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen is designed with a user-friendly interface and a drag-and-drop editor, making professional AI video creation accessible to everyone. The platform simplifies the process by allowing users to generate videos from text-to-video scripts and automatically add text and captions, eliminating the need for extensive editing skills.