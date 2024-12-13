Onboarding Video Maker: Elevate Employee Engagement

Create dynamic and interactive videos with AI avatars to boost engagement and streamline your onboarding process.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at tech-savvy HR managers, this 90-second video delves into the technical aspects of video tools for onboarding. Discover how HeyGen's integration with HR tools and text-to-video from script capabilities can streamline the onboarding process, making it scalable and efficient. The video employs a clean and professional visual style, with clear audio narration to guide viewers through the features.
This 45-second video is perfect for creative teams looking to craft engaging employee onboarding videos. Highlighting HeyGen's templates & scenes, the video showcases how to build a personalized journey for new employees, fostering a sense of belonging and excitement. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, with upbeat background music to set a welcoming tone.
Aimed at training coordinators, this 2-minute video provides an in-depth look at asynchronous training through video-based onboarding. With HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtitles/captions, create comprehensive training modules that are accessible anytime, anywhere. The visual style is informative and structured, with a focus on interactive learning to ensure knowledge retention.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Service Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging and personalized onboarding videos with ease using our intuitive video tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your employee onboarding videos. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a dynamic video format, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select from a variety of AI avatars to deliver your onboarding content. This feature adds a personalized touch to your video-based onboarding, making the experience more relatable and engaging for new employees.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Incorporate your company's logo and colors using our branding controls. This ensures your onboarding video is consistent with your brand identity, enhancing the professional look of your content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share it with new hires for an interactive learning experience that supports asynchronous training and boosts engagement.

HeyGen revolutionizes service onboarding with its advanced video tools, enabling the creation of personalized and engaging onboarding videos that enhance employee engagement and scalability.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Craft personalized onboarding journeys by integrating branded video content that highlights successful employee experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a suite of video tools for onboarding, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, to create engaging and personalized onboarding videos. These features ensure a dynamic and interactive learning experience for new employees.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding video maker unique?

HeyGen stands out with its ability to generate voiceovers and subtitles, along with offering branding controls like logo and color integration. This allows for the creation of branded video content that aligns with your company's identity.

Can HeyGen support asynchronous training for new hires?

Yes, HeyGen's video-based onboarding tools are perfect for asynchronous training. With features like templates and scenes, you can easily create scalable and engaging content that new hires can access at their convenience.

How does HeyGen facilitate a personalized onboarding journey?

HeyGen enables a personalized onboarding journey through its media library and stock support, allowing you to craft videos that cater to individual learning styles and preferences, enhancing overall engagement.

