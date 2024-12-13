Explainer Video Maker for Engaging Content

Create captivating videos with custom animation and AI voiceover using HeyGen's intuitive drag and drop tools.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Explore the power of HeyGen's video editing studio in this 60-second feature designed for content creators and educators. Dive into the technical prowess of AI avatars and voiceover generation, which allow for precise and professional video production. The video employs a sleek, modern aesthetic with clear, concise audio, demonstrating how to utilize HeyGen's media library for stock support and brand customization.
This 30-second video is tailored for social media managers and influencers looking to enhance their online presence. Experience the creative potential of HeyGen's video templates and animated properties, set against a backdrop of dynamic visuals and energetic soundtracks. Learn how to effortlessly plan and execute your video strategy with HeyGen's video planning template, ensuring your content stands out on any platform.
In a 90-second deep dive, witness the technical capabilities of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ideal for corporate trainers and educators. The video combines a professional tone with clear, informative visuals, highlighting the ease of creating educational content with subtitles and captions. Discover how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports ensure your videos are perfectly tailored for any audience and device.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging explainer videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates to match your brand's style. Our templates are designed to make your video creation process quick and easy.
Step 3
Add AI Voiceover
Enhance your video with a professional AI voiceover. Our voiceover generator allows you to add clear and engaging narration to your video.
Step 4
Apply Custom Animation
Bring your video to life with custom animation. Use our video editing studio to add animated properties and make your video stand out.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of service explainer videos with its AI-driven tools, offering video templates, AI voiceover, and custom animation to enhance your storytelling. Leverage HeyGen's capabilities to produce engaging content efficiently and effectively.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your service's impact through dynamic explainer videos that tell your customers' success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?

HeyGen offers an intuitive explainer video maker with drag and drop tools, allowing users to easily customize video templates and incorporate AI voiceovers for a professional finish.

What customization options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive brand customization options, including custom animation and animated properties, ensuring your videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen assist with voiceover needs?

Yes, HeyGen features a powerful voiceover generator that uses AI to create natural-sounding voiceovers, enhancing your video content with professional narration.

What resources does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen's video editing studio includes a comprehensive stock library and royalty free music, enabling creators to enhance their projects with high-quality media assets.

