Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a stunning 60-second promotional video tailored for content creators and influencers. Dive into HeyGen's video creation service, where AI-generated content meets royalty-free assets to craft visually engaging stories. The video features dynamic transitions and a vibrant color palette, ensuring your message stands out. Utilize our text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly bring your ideas to life.
Engage your audience with a 30-second series promo video, ideal for digital marketers and entrepreneurs. Experience the ease of HeyGen's online video maker, where video templates and AI avatars come together to create compelling narratives. The video employs a cinematic visual style with a dramatic soundtrack, perfect for capturing attention and driving engagement on social media.
Introduce your brand with a 60-second promotional video designed for tech-savvy professionals and startups. Leverage HeyGen's advanced AI video editor to produce high-quality content with precision. The video features a clean, minimalist aesthetic with a professional voiceover generated by our platform. Highlight your brand's unique offerings and connect with your audience through this expertly crafted video.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Series Promo Video Maker

Create engaging promotional videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video maker.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your promotional video. Use our Text-to-Video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating video narrative.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your series' theme. Our templates provide a solid foundation for your promo video.
Step 3
Add AI-Generated Content
Enhance your video with AI-generated content, including voiceovers and subtitles, to ensure your message is clear and engaging across all social media channels.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across your preferred social media channels to reach your audience effectively.

HeyGen revolutionizes series promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering a seamless online video maker experience. Leverage AI-generated content and royalty-free assets to craft compelling promotional videos effortlessly.

How does HeyGen simplify promotional video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface that makes creating promotional videos easy and efficient. With AI-generated content and customizable video templates, you can quickly produce engaging videos tailored to your brand.

What features does HeyGen's AI video editor provide?

HeyGen's AI video editor includes advanced features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles. These tools streamline the editing process, allowing you to focus on creativity while ensuring professional-quality results.

Can HeyGen help with social media video content?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent online video maker for social media channels. It offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are optimized for various platforms, along with a library of royalty-free assets to enhance your content.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for video creation services?

HeyGen stands out with its comprehensive suite of tools, including AI avatars, branding controls, and a vast media library. These features, combined with its intuitive interface, make it a powerful choice for anyone looking to create high-quality promotional videos.

