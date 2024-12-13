sem ad video maker: Create Engaging AI Video Ads Fast

Effortlessly create eye-catching video ads and drive conversions using dynamic AI avatars.

Create a compelling 30-second video designed for small business owners feeling overwhelmed by traditional marketing. This ad should feature a vibrant, hopeful visual style with an encouraging, confident voiceover. Showcase how effortlessly an entrepreneur can transform a simple concept into a professional AI video ad using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, highlighting the shift from frustration to successful campaign launch.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the SEM Ad Video Maker Works

Generate high-performing video ads for your Search Engine Marketing campaigns quickly and efficiently with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad with AI
Begin by inputting your ad copy or product details. Our AI Video Ad Generator uses your input to instantly draft engaging scenes. This accelerates your creative process and enables you to create compelling ad content effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Personalize your ad by choosing from a diverse library of video templates. Customize visuals, add your brand elements, and fine-tune every scene to align with your campaign's aesthetic, ensuring your message is on-brand.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Audio & Text
Add professional voice-over video or engaging background music to capture attention. Integrate dynamic subtitles and captions to ensure your message is clear and accessible, making your ad even more impactful for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export & Deploy Campaigns
Once satisfied, export your video ad in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. This seamless process enables you to quickly deploy your campaign, ultimately contributing to a Lower production cost and higher impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate AI Video Ad Maker, transforming how you create video ads. Generate high-performing SEM ad videos with AI, lowering production costs and driving conversions efficiently.

AI-Powered Testimonial Ads

.

Leverage AI to easily create authentic, engaging testimonial video ads that build trust and boost conversion rates for your products.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create AI video ads quickly?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI Video Ad Maker, enabling you to generate professional video ads directly from text prompts. You can leverage a diverse library of AI avatars and integrate your brand assets to produce compelling video ads for any platform.

What creative options are available for my AI video ads?

With HeyGen, you have extensive creative control, from utilizing various video templates and AI avatars to adding custom branding and voice-over video. Easily make UGC-style video ads or product promo videos tailored to your campaign needs.

Can HeyGen reduce the production cost for video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines the video creation process, allowing you to generate high-quality AI video ads without the need for expensive equipment or actors. This significantly lowers production costs, making it efficient to create custom video ads at scale.

Is it easy to use HeyGen for AI video ad generation?

Yes, HeyGen features a drag-and-drop editor and user-friendly interface, making it simple to create video ads even with no prior video experience. You can easily select from video templates, add text prompts, and customize every element for your social media video campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo