Seed Pitch Video Maker: Secure Funding Faster with AI

Create professional quality investor presentations that grab investor attention. Utilize our AI avatars to personalize your pitch and secure funding for your startup.

Create a compelling 60-second seed pitch video showcasing your innovative startup, targeting angel investors and venture capitalists. Employ a modern, clean visual style with inspiring background music and an energetic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present your value proposition with professional quality, demonstrating the power of AI-powered visuals in securing early-stage funding.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Seed Pitch Video Maker Works

Craft a compelling, professional investor pitch video with ease. Our AI-powered platform helps you secure funding by sharing your vision effectively.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by outlining your compelling "video pitch script". Input your text, and leverage our "Text-to-video from script" capability to lay the strong foundation for your narrative.
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a range of professional "templates" and scenes to match your brand. Enhance your presentation by integrating lifelike "AI avatars" to tell your story.
Step 3
Add Professional Polish
Elevate your pitch with high-quality "Voiceover generation" and ensure accessibility with automatic subtitles. Integrate compelling media to enrich your "Visual Storytelling".
Step 4
Generate and Share
Once perfected, "generate" your polished "investor pitch video" in various aspect ratios using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Easily share your creation to support your "fundraising" efforts.

HeyGen transforms your seed pitch video into a compelling investor presentation, enabling you to secure funding with AI-powered visuals and professional quality video pitches. Craft impactful video pitches that grab investor attention for successful fundraising and investor presentations.

Showcase Traction & Success

Integrate engaging AI videos of customer success stories and product demos into your pitch deck to demonstrate market validation and growth.

How does HeyGen simplify creating an investor pitch video?

HeyGen's AI Startup Pitch Video Generator streamlines the process by enabling you to create compelling investor pitch videos using AI avatars and pre-designed templates. You can effortlessly transform your video pitch script into a professional quality presentation, saving valuable time for your fundraising efforts.

Can I customize the visuals and animations for my seed pitch video?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to fully customize your visuals and animations, ensuring your seed pitch video authentically reflects your brand. Leverage branding controls, a rich media library, and flexible templates to craft engaging visual storytelling with professional quality that captures investor attention.

What makes HeyGen an efficient pitch video maker for crowdfunding campaigns?

HeyGen is an incredibly efficient online video maker because it transforms your video pitch script directly into a polished video using advanced text-to-video technology and AI-powered voiceover generation. This significantly streamlines the creation process, allowing you to quickly launch your crowdfunding campaign with a high-impact video.

Does HeyGen support various formats for sharing my pitch video with potential investors?

Yes, HeyGen ensures your investor pitch video is ready for any platform with flexible aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options. You can easily add subtitles and integrate a clear call to action, guaranteeing professional quality and broad reach for your crucial investor presentations.

